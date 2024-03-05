Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to conversion of A shares to B shares

Due to conversion of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 March 2024. ISIN: DK0010219070 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Rockwool A ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before decrease: 10,776,159 shares (DKK 107,761,590) ------------------------------------------------------------ Decrease: 781,894 shares (DKK 7,818,940) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after decrease: 9,994,265 shares (DKK 99,942,650) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook code: ROCK A ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3454 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: DK0010219153 ------------------------------------------------------------ Name: Rockwool B ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume before increase: 10,844,550 shares (DKK 108,445,500) ------------------------------------------------------------ Increase: 781,894 shares (DKK 7,818,940) ------------------------------------------------------------ Volume after increase: 11,626,444 shares (DKK 116,264,440) ------------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 10 ------------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ROCK B ------------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 3456 ------------------------------------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66