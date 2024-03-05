Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 889488 | ISIN: DK0010219153 | Ticker-Symbol: R90
Tradegate
05.03.24
09:09 Uhr
295,50 Euro
-0,20
-0,07 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
296,90297,0012:58
296,90297,0012:58
GlobeNewswire
05.03.2024 | 12:46
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to conversion of A shares to B shares

Due to conversion of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares
in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on
Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 6 March 2024. 



ISIN:          DK0010219070            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool A             
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before decrease: 10,776,159 shares (DKK 107,761,590)
------------------------------------------------------------
Decrease:        781,894 shares (DKK 7,818,940)   
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after decrease:  9,994,265 shares (DKK 99,942,650) 
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 10               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook code:     ROCK A               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3454                
------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0010219153            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool B             
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before increase: 10,844,550 shares (DKK 108,445,500)
------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:        781,894 shares (DKK 7,818,940)   
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after increase:  11,626,444 shares (DKK 116,264,440)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 10               
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ROCK B               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3456                
------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.