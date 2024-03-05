Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - Hosted by the VAP Group, the Global Blockchain Show is about to be held on April 16 and 17, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai. This is one of the largest global gatherings with an anticipation of 10,000+ attendees, 150+ speakers, 200+ sponsors, and 3000 companies from the Blockchain industry. This is a platform to capture influential insights from some of the best global blockchain leaders participating as speakers at the event.





Some of the well-known influencers-Jordi Alexander, Chief Alchemist, Mantle; Dominic Williams, Founder & Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation; Zara Zamani, COO & Co-Founder of Neoki; and Toby Gilbert, CEO & Co-Founder, Coinweb; among others, are speakers at this event.

The Global Blockchain Show is an excellent venue for exchanging insights on the future of blockchain technology. Attendees can gain an in-depth knowledge of current and upcoming products in the field of blockchain.

Vishal Parmar, the CEO of VAP Group, believes that the Global Blockchain Show has been created with the motive of providing people with depeer knowledge on the Web3 ecosystem. It is a well-planned event aimed to benefit its audience. The show will not only help novices but also start-ups and existing blockchain

By being a part of the show, attendees can get involved in:

Building professional contacts in the field of blockchain

Engaging in lively discussions around the implications of blockchain

Exploring and establishing new collaborations and partnerships

Start-ups and industry experts can be involved in:

Seeking global investors

Venturing into business and investment options with other professionals

Discovering new customers and partners from all over the world

Learning about the new policies and regulations on blockchain technology

Opportunities to show their blockchain initiatives

An after-party will be held at the White Beach in Dubai to provide networking opportunities.

About the Global Blockchain Show

VAP Group is delighted to introduce the Global Blockchain Show, an extraordinary platform poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain technology. This eagerly anticipated event brings together visionaries, industry leaders, and pioneers from across the globe for an unparalleled exploration of blockchain's transformative power.

Join the Global Blockchain Show for a dynamic gathering on April 16-17, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai, where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of blockchain technology. From thought-provoking keynote speeches to interactive panel discussions and hands-on workshops, the Global Blockchain Show, curated by VAP Group, promises to delve into blockchain's cutting-edge applications and disruptive potential across diverse industries. This is more than a conference; it catalyzes the evolution of decentralized solutions, digital economies, and innovative paradigms. Embrace the opportunity to be at the forefront of this revolution and engage with the latest trends and advancements shaping the future of blockchain technology. Secure a place today and become part of a global movement shaping the future of blockchain innovation.

To book tickets: https://www.globalblockchainshow.com/tickets/

For media inquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to:

Nupur Aswani

Director, Media & PR, VAP Group

7874711416 | nupuraswani@vapgroup.co

