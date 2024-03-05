Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
WKN: A2DUUY | ISIN: CA30252U3038
05.03.2024 | 13:14
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT to Participate in iAccess Alpha Virtual MicroCap Conference

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") announced today that it will participate in the iAccess Alpha "Buyside Best Ideas Spring Conference 2024" taking place virtually on March 12-13, 2024. Kent Jacobs, President and Interim CEO, and Alana Forbes, CFO, are scheduled to host a presentation on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET), followed by a Q&A session. Management will also host one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

Details for the live public presentation are below:

DATE: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

TIME: 9:00 AM MT (11:00 AM ET)

LINK: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3024/50044

A live webcast and archive of the presentation will be available using the dedicated link above and in the Investors section of FLYHT's website at www.flyht.com/investors.

All existing and prospective shareholders are invited to attend the conference to learn more about the Company. Registration can be found at https://www.iaccessalpha.com. For more information, please contact FLYHT's IR team at investors@flyht.com or flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products, AFIRS. Solutions include an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, transmission of aircraft data both while inflight via satellite and post-flight via 5G, real-time aircraft state and fleet status analysis, and preventative maintenance solutions. FLYHT's hardware products can also be interfaced with FLYHT's proprietary relative humidity sensors to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FNK IR LLC

Alana Forbes

Matt Chesler, CFA

Chief Financial Officer

Investor Relations

403.291.7437

646.809.2183

investors@flyht.com

mchesler@flyht.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

