WAV LLC: Next-Gen Networking: Mercku, WAV, and MBSI WAV Lead With Tailored Mesh Wi-Fi and 5G CPE Solutions

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / WAV and MBSI WAV, premier distributors of LTE, wireless broadband, fiber, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, have announced strategic distribution partnerships with Mercku, a leading technology company specializing in innovative connectivity solutions. The agreements aim to expand the availability of Mercku's products across North America.

Mercku's portfolio includes award-winning Mesh Wi-Fi systems, cloud management capabilities, and advanced 5G CPE technology, addressing the increasing demand for reliable and efficient connectivity solutions. "At Mercku, we believe in the power of connectivity to transform lives," stated Erik Ackner, CSO of Mercku. "With WAV and MBSI WAV by our side, we're excited to bring this vision to fruition, offering solutions that are not only groundbreaking but also reliable and accessible to customers."

With one of the largest and most consistent stocking positions throughout North America, WAV and MBSI WAV are well-equipped to distribute Mercku's products.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mercku to bring their products to our service provider customers across North America," said Mary Kuempel, CFO of WAV and MBSI WAV. "We are committed to bridging the digital divide, and Mercku's solutions help our rural service providers bring connectivity to every installation."

Michael Schneider, Principal at MBSI WAV, states, "This collaboration enhances our portfolio and rounds out our last mile solutions. Teaming up with Mercku will bring more connectivity to Canadians at an accelerated rate."

About WAV

WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, fiber, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community. For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com

About MBSI WAV

MBSI WAV is Canada's premier technology distributor, with strong stocking positions in Alberta and Ontario. MBSI WAV provides the knowledge and expert services required to fully address the specific technology and value-added needs of the WISP, VAR, and Solution Provider community. Along with providing professional value-added services, MBSI WAV offers up-to-date product knowledge and support for multi-vendor solutions. For more information, call (866) 597-6274 or visit our website at: www.mbsiwav.com

About Mercku

Headquartered in Canada, Mercku is a leader in providing customized wireless solutions tailored for ISPs/WISPs. Their offerings, including mesh Wi-Fi, cloud platforms, and 5G CPE, ensure seamless connectivity. With a focus on customization and tailored partner experiences, Mercku empowers ISPs/WISPs to differentiate their services. The forthcoming Smart Links app store will offer personalized services like AI cybersecurity and gaming GPNs, further enhancing the tailored experience for customers. Empowering partnerships drive Mercku's commitment to competitive advantage. To learn more, visit their website at: www.mercku.com. For Press information, contact: contact@mercku.com

