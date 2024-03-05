Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX) (FSE: N46) ("Medicus" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Erica Monaco as Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Monaco is an accomplished C-suite professional with a successful track record as a leader in the pharmaceutical industry. She has spent the last decade in the dermatology sector with an extensive track record of building start-up operations, accelerating change, and driving process improvement. Mostly recently, Erica was the CEO of Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI). In her role as the CEO of Biofrontera, where she joined as "employee #2", Erica grew a pre-commercial organization from FDA approval through market introduction and commercial launch, posting a revenue growth at a CAGR over 80% and completing an accretive M&A transaction. Under her watch Biofrontera completed a successful Initial Public Offering (IPO) listing on NASDAQ in 2021 and follow on equity investment rounds in excess of $60M.

Ms. Monaco holds a Master of Accounting degree from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and holds an active CPA license.

"We are delighted to welcome Erica to our leadership team" stated Dr. Raza Bokhari, Executive Chairman and CEO. "Erica brings immense business leadership experience in non-melanoma skin diseases (NMSD), strengthening our efforts to deliver a first in class, novel, non-invasive alternative to treat Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) of the skin, using dissolvable microneedle arrays loaded with the chemotherapeutic agent Doxorubicin (D-MNA)."

The Company also announced that it is has engaged a full-service Investment Bank in the United States to advise on potential financings and US listing opportunities. Information on any future financings will be released once available in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company also announced that it has engaged Renmark Financial Communications Inc. (Renmark) to increase market and brand awareness of the company and to broaden its reach within the investment community.

Under the agreement, Renmark will receive compensation of $8,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of seven months commencing on March 1st 2024 and ending on September 30th 2024, and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated.

Renmark Financial Communications does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Medicus Pharma Ltd. or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Medicus Pharma Ltd:

Medicus Pharma Ltd. (TSXV: MDCX) is a holding company focused on accelerating clinical development programs of novel life sciences and bio-technology companies

SkinJect Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Medicus Pharma Ltd, is a development stage, life sciences company focused on commercializing novel, non-invasive treatment for basal cell skin cancer using patented dissolvable microneedle patch to deliver chemotherapeutic agent to eradicate tumors cells.

