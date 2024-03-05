Nothing Technology Ltd: CMF by Nothing Debuts Neckband Pro and Buds

First 50 dB Hybrid ANC Neckband and Best-In-Class for ANC Buds Mark the Start of a Strong Line Up of 2024 Product Offerings

LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, has today announced the launch of Buds and Neckband Pro. In less than one year, CMF by Nothing has proven that great design and high product quality are not limited to the premium price point category. Its 2024 initial products bring forth Neckband Pro, the first 50 dB Hybrid ANC device in this category and Buds, which deliver best-in-class ANC across the price segment.

"Last September, we launched our sub-brand, CMF by Nothing, bringing great design to more people and delivering an uncompromised user experience in a segment that has often been neglected," said Akis Evangelidis, Co-founder of Nothing. "The reception for our first-generation products has been amazing, and they quickly became bestsellers. Today, we are excited to launch Buds and Neckband Pro, and even more excited about everything that's to come."

Buds - Best-in-class for ANC

Active Noise Cancellation

With a depth of 42 dB and a bandwidth of up to 2900 Hz, Buds are best-in-class (within the price segment) for blocking out unwanted noise. When the time calls, listeners can let the world back in by turning on Transparency Mode. To ensure crisp, clear calls, four HD mics work with Clear Voice Technology and an advanced wind noise reduction algorithm.

12.4 mm Bio-fibre Driver

Buds are crafted with enhanced acoustic components and Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 to deliver an expansive soundscape spanning deep bass, balanced mid-range notes and ethereal treble. Digitally enhanced using Dirac OpteoTM patented correction technology and equipped with five popular EQ settings tailored to various music styles, for professional tuning with just a single tap.

Battery

Users can enjoy up to 8 hours of non-stop listening on a single charge or extend playback time to 35.5 hours by using Buds with the charging case. A fast ten-minute charge powers users ahead for 6.5 hours. This is all thanks to the large 45 mAh battery in each bud and a 460 mAh battery in the case.

Neckband Pro - First 50 dB Hybrid ANC Neckband

Active Noise Cancellation

Neckband Pro is equipped with an advanced chipset and five HD mics to deliver top noise cancellation of up to 50 dB. It also features Environment Adaptive ANC that self-adjusts to ambient noise with three intensity settings for optimal listening. Crystal clear calls are boosted by an AI noise cancellation algorithm tested with over 30 million sound samples. Transparency Mode lets outside sound in on demand.

Workout Ready

Users can master their sound on the move with the intuitive 3-in-1 Smart Dial, which allows anyone to effortlessly adjust volume, play/pause or skip tracks, or control Active Noise Cancellation with a quick spin or press. Tackle indoor and outdoor workouts regardless of the weather conditions thanks to an IP55 water, sweat and dust resistance rating.

Ultra Bass and Spatial Audio Effect

Neckband Pro is built with a 13.6 mm composite diaphragm driver and a 0.27cc back chamber to enhance bass depth without distortions. Heightened by Ultra Bass Technology 2.0 - complete with five adjustable levels in the Nothing X app - which detects music signals in real time for a clearer bass effect. The flagship processor creates a Spatial Audio Effect, projecting sound that users can feel, bringing music, movies and games fully to life.

Battery

Powered by a massive 220 mAh battery that sips energy and delivers strong performance, users can experience 37 hours of non-stop playback or fast-charge for 10 minutes to listen for 18 hours (with ANC turned off).

Pricing and Availability

Buds will start being sold in India via Flipkart, Myntra, Croma and Vijay Sales, starting from March 8, at 12 p.m. IST, at an introductory price of ?2,299 INR, instead of ?2,499 INR. International retailers - £39 GBP / $39 USD / €39 EURO.

Neckband Pro will start being sold from March 11, at 12 p.m. IST, at an introductory price of ?1,799 INR instead of ?1,999 INR. International retailers- £35 GBP / $35 USD / €35 EURO.

Internationally, certain products will be available from March 12 onwards in the US, UK, EU, among other countries. Keep an eye on cmf.tech's newsroom for availability and where to buy.

Prior to the general release, there will be exclusive limited drops: on Myntra on March 6, at 12 p.m. IST, and at Nothing Store Soho, London on March 9, at 11 a.m. GMT.

The Nothing main brand is today launching a new smartphone product - Phone (2a). Phone (2a) is here to provide the optimal daily smartphone experience, doubling down on core user needs with all of Nothing's expertise, engineering and craftsmanship. A device for people who love to explore new innovations and designs but also know what they want (and don't want) from their smartphone. Including a powerfully unique processor, an exceptional 50 MP dual rear camera, an extra bright flexible AMOLED display, and an intuitive OS that delivers a fast and smooth experience with every interaction.

About CMF by Nothing

CMF, a sub-brand of Nothing, is a London-based consumer technology brand that aims to make great design more accessible while delivering an uncompromised user experience through a focus on core product functionalities.

The CMF sub-brand brand launched in September 2023, introducing its inaugural product line: CMF Buds Pro, CMFWatch Pro, and the 65W GaN Charger. Recognised for their distinctive attention to colour, material,and finish, CMF by Nothing's debut products have earned widespread acclaim from both media and customers alike. Find out more on cmf.tech .

