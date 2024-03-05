CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CoinShares Digital Securities Limited: CSDS RNS CSDA Final Terms Update (5 March 2024)



05-March-2024 / 13:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

05 March 2024



CoinShares Digital Securities Limited

Exchange Traded Products Programme for the issue of

CoinShares Digital Securities

LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83

CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano - Increase of Issued Digital Securities

Jersey - 05 March 2024 - CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") hereby announces the decision to increase the amount available for issued Digital Securities as per the newly published Final Terms from 25,000,000 to 75,000,000 as of 05 March 2024.

Class ISIN Management Fee Old Aggregate Number of Digital Securities New Aggregate Number of Digital Securities CoinShares Physical Staked Cardano GB00BNRRF659 Reduced to 0.0% p.a. 25,000,000 75,000,000

Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as defined or used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated April 20, 2023.

