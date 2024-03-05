CLS Holdings USA, Inc.: CLS Holdings Partners with SOMA to Launch Innovative Solventless Cannabis Vape

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH)(CSE:CLSH), the 'Company' or 'CLS', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with SOMA, the leading innovator in solventless cannabis extraction technologies. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the cannabis industry, as both companies are set to introduce a groundbreaking solventless cannabis vape product to the Nevada market.

With a shared commitment to purity, quality, and consumer safety, CLS Holdings and SOMA are joining forces to leverage their respective expertise in cannabis cultivation, extraction, and product development. This partnership is poised to revolutionize the vaping experience by providing consumers with a more true-to-cannabis vape product compared to traditional distillate-based cannabis vapes.

The upcoming solventless cannabis vape product promises to deliver the pure essence of cannabis without the use of solvents in the extraction process. Utilizing SOMA's proprietary extraction technology and process, the new vape line will offer consumers a potent, flavorful, and truly natural cannabis experience.

"CLS Holdings is excited to partner with SOMA to bring this innovative solventless cannabis vape to the Nevada market," said Joseph Ramalho, COO of CLS Holdings. "This partnership aligns with our mission to offer high-quality cannabis products to the market, and I couldn't be more excited to enter the solventless segment in partnership with the SOMA team. With SOMA's advanced proprietary extraction methods, we are establishing new standards for purity and quality in the cannabis industry."

Christopher Pagels, CEO of SOMA, also commented on the partnership, stating, "Working with CLS Holdings allows us to combine our 100% solventless extraction technology and processes with an industry-leading operator that has deep expertise in product development and distribution. We are proud to collaborate on a product that not only meets the growing demand for solventless cannabis options in Nevada but also underscores our commitment to innovation and accessibility for Nevada residents."

The solventless cannabis vape is expected to launch before April 20, 2024, and will be available through CLS Holdings' extensive distribution network. This product is designed to cater to discerning consumers seeking a cleaner, more authentic cannabis experience.

For more information about CLS Holdings, SOMA, and their upcoming solventless cannabis vape, please visit clsholdingsinc.com.

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (CLS) is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the cannabis plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. CLS's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation, and consulting services. clsholdingsinc.com

Instagram @clsholdingsusa

Facebook: @CLSHoldingsUSA

Twitter: @CLSHoldingsUSA

LinkedIn: @CLS Holdings USA Inc





About SOMA

SOMA is at the forefront of cannabis extraction technology, specializing in the development of methods to produce 100% solventless Rosin at Scale. Committed to innovation, accessibility, and purity, SOMA is dedicated to advancing the cannabis industry through extraction techniques that honor the expression of the cannabis plant, preserving its original characteristics and benefits. SOMA is solventless, beyond limitations. somaoil.com

About City Trees

Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, including cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. City Trees products are available in numerous dispensaries throughout the state of Nevada and New Mexico. citytrees.com

City Trees Nevada:

Instagram: @citytreesnv

Facebook: @citytrees

X: @citytreesnv

LinkedIn: @citytrees

City Trees New Mexico:

Instagram: @citytreesnm

Facebook: @citytrees

X: @citytreesnm

LinkedIn: @citytrees

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and 'forward-looking statements' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the 'forward-looking statements'). These statements relate to, among other things, the expected development of our business and joint ventures, results of operations and financial performance, future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results, including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels, and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "intends," "expects," "plans," "goals," "projects," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

Contact Information:

Corporate:

Chairman and CEO

Andrew Glashow

888-260-7775

Investor Relations:

investors@clsholdingsinc.com

SOURCE: CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com