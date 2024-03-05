Bausch Health Companies Inc.: New Survey Finds More Than Half of Past U.S. Colonoscopy Patients Wish They Had Known More Information About Colonoscopies Including Prep Medication Options and How To Prepare for the Procedure

Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Findings from First Colonoscopy Awareness Survey

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced findings from its first colonoscopy awareness and perspective survey conducted in partnership with The Harris Poll. Survey findings come in time for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and offer patient perspectives on colonoscopies and the preparation process.

The survey was conducted among 506 U.S. residents aged 45+, including 302 who have had a colonoscopy in the past 5 years and 204 who have not. Survey responses showed that preparing for the procedure is one of the barriers preventing people from getting a colonoscopy, specifically in those who have not had a colonoscopy in the last 5 years. Direct conversations and information about colonoscopy preparation may help overcome barriers as over half (58%) of adults aged 45 years and older who have had a colonoscopy in the last five years report wishing they had known more information before their first colonoscopy - including prep medication options and how to prepare for the procedure.

Additionally, the majority of adults 45 and older surveyed (78%) said they rely on their healthcare provider for information about colonoscopies and the process of colonoscopy preparation. Notably, nearly three quarters (73%) of all adults 45+ said their healthcare provider recommended they get a colonoscopy; however, about a third (34%) said their healthcare provider discussed the different colonoscopy prep medication options with them.

"The findings from this survey underscore the need for greater communication and knowledge-sharing between healthcare providers and their patients about the colonoscopy preparation process," said Nicola Kayel, Senior Vice President, Marketing. "Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, and colonoscopy screening is a critical tool in helping detect colon cancer. These insights help us deliver on our goal to provide doctors with resources and solutions to address patient concerns."

Additional survey findings include:

65% of adults 45+ who have had a colonoscopy in the last 5 years report preparing for the colonoscopy was worse than the actual procedure

When thinking about preparing for a colonoscopy, 30% of adults 45+ described themselves as feeling prepared and 58% reported having negative feelings about preparing for a colonoscopy

84% of all adults 45+ surveyed say the amount of colonoscopy prep medication liquid they have to consume is important or somewhat important to them

Additional omnibus research was conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Salix Pharmaceuticals among 2,058 adults ages 18 and older. This research found 77% of U.S. adults 18+ who have not had a colonoscopy in the past five years would like more information before having their first colonoscopy.

About the Methodology

The survey was conducted online from December 7-15, 2023 in the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of Salix Pharmaceuticals among 506 U.S. residents aged 45+, including 302 who have had a colonoscopy in the past 5 years and 204 who have not. Respondents for this survey were selected from among those who have agreed to participate in The Harris Poll surveys. Additional omnibus research was conducted online from January 2-4, 2024 in the U.S. by The Harris Poll on behalf of Salix Pharmaceuticals among 2,058 adults ages 18 and older. No respondents received a cash incentive for their time. Due to the limitations of this survey, results may not be representative of everyone in the U.S. that has or has not gotten a colonoscopy.

About Harris Insights & Analytics

Since 1956, Harris Insights & Analytics' The Harris Poll has conducted survey research on issues of public opinion, motivations and social sentiments. Partnering with media, nonprofits and universities to deepen their missions and work with businesses to transform their marketing, The Harris Poll is one of the longest running surveys in the U.S.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products, primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, medical aesthetic devices, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

