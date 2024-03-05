ClearCOGS Showcases Latest Product Suite Expansion at MURTEC 2024

Introduces Advanced Predictive Analytics for Restaurants

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / ClearCOGS, the AI-powered system delivering advanced prep guidance for 70+ brands across four countries, announced the expansion of its product suite to include advanced predictive analytics. This marks a significant evolution in ClearCOGS' mission to optimize restaurant operations and profitability. Showcased at the upcoming Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference (MURTEC) 2024, ClearCOGS' newest capabilities empower restaurant brands to streamline operations and gain a comprehensive understanding of their financial performance - underscoring commitment to directly address modern restaurant management challenges.





"The team at ClearCOGS has been fantastic at understanding our needs," said Steve Honner, VP of Operations at 83 Subs, a Jimmy John's franchisee that currently owns and operates 17 ClearCOGS optimized locations. "They've never said, 'That's all we can do' - they really work with us. ClearCOGS want to know how we're using this product, and how they can customize it to make it easier for my team to make decisions."

Already recognized for improving profit margins up to 3% through forecasted prep planning, ClearCOGS predictive analytics capabilities now enable mid-market and enterprise restaurant groups with complicated operational needs to:

Customize AI implementations

AI implementations Gain visibility into staffing efficiencies and labor costs

Seamlessly integrate workforce data

Obtain real-time insights into restaurant performance

into restaurant performance Capitalize on AI ecosystem of continuous innovation

"Now is an exciting time for AI in restaurants," says Matt Wampler, CEO and co-founder of ClearCOGS. "Our objective is to leverage advanced technology to simplify complex data into actionable insights for our restaurant partners. By thoughtfully integrating AI, we aim for it to operate unnoticed, enhancing staff efficiency and customer experience without any disruption."

ClearCOGS provides restaurants with frictionless, cost-effective technological advancements while addressing the significant barriers of AI technology adoption in the industry. "We're more than just a technology solution; we're a partner in the restaurant industry's journey towards a smarter, more data-driven future," added Wampler.

ClearCOGS will be showcasing its capabilities to improve profitability for restaurant operators at MURTEC 2024, taking place from March 11th to 13th at the Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, as a semi-finalist in the RTN Startup Alley competition. This year's conference theme is "Total Intelligence" - on the symbiotic relationship between technology and human intent, emphasizing how AI can enhance efficiency and service.

To schedule a demo or meet with ClearCOGS during MURTEC 2024, email info@clearcogs.com.

About ClearCOGS

ClearCOGS is a predictive analytics company that provides operational efficiency for modern food-service businesses. We measure our success by the impact our tools have on the bottom line and the clarity in business operations.

For more information, visit clearcogs.com or connect on LinkedIn.

About Hospitality Technology

Hospitality Technology (HT) is the only multichannel brand dedicated to covering the role of information technology in improving business performance for both hotel and restaurant operators. Hospitality Technology is the parent brand of the RTN and is published by EnsembleIQ, headquartered in Chicago.

