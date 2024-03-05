Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc., (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF) a leading global provider of mobile auto-deploying satellite antenna systems, announced today that it has successfully completed the design, development and testing of its new 1.3M Manpack antenna system. Shipments of the advanced 1.3M Manpack antenna will commence in the second quarter of 2024.

Compact and lightweight, the iNetVu® MP-130-MOT Manpack is C-COM's newest 3 axis motorized, fully automatic antenna system. Building on its predecessors in the Manpack product line, the 130cm carbon fiber antenna is easily transportable and can be assembled in minutes without any tools. It can locate the desired satellite in less than one minute, with a simple press of a button. There is already a significant interest in deploying this new product for a wide range of applications worldwide including disaster management, cellular backhaul and military.





C-COM iNetVu® MP-130-MOT Motorized Manpack Antenna

"The iNetVu® Manpack series of antennas are turning out to be best-selling products for C-COM," said Leslie Klein, President and CEO of C-COM. "The design and development of this new product was driven by unique customer specific performance requirements which C-COM was able to meet with unconventional speed and quality. The Company continues to innovate and modernize the mobile SATCOM business by offering highly reliable solutions coupled with unrivaled customer support," Klein added.

C-COM offers a wide range of auto-deploying satellite antenna systems across virtually all enterprise and government vertical markets where terrestrial communications are challenging due to disruption or deficiency. Its sales and marketing relationships span over 100 countries with more than 500 active resellers/integrators, and its products are integrated with major modem manufacturers and approved by most satellite operators worldwide.

About C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.





C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and a leading global designer, developer, and manufacturer of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 10,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network, which provides satellite based solutions and support to a wide range of vertical markets, such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, on the move flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high- throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Statements about C-COM's expectations as to shipments of the new 1.3M Manpack and its intentions with respect to its Ka-band antenna version all contain forward-looking information. Several factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Shipments of new products can be delayed for any number of reasons, some of which are outside the control of C-COM. Anticipated benefits of the new technology may not be realized, and new products and services may not be released or, if released may not gain market acceptance. Any of those events and others could influence future performance and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.'s ability to achieve the results mentioned above. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Readers are directed to the risk factors associated with the business of C-COM Satellite Systems in the company's most recent MD&A available at www.SEDARplus.ca.

SOURCE: C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.