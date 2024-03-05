Anzeige
05.03.2024
Angel Yeast Hosts Webinar with PPTI to Promote Sustainable Development of Proteins

SHANGHAI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Angel Yeast, (SH600298), the world's leading yeast manufacturer, recently successfully hosted a webinar event with Protein Production Technology International (PPTI), a digital publication dedicated to the alternative proteins space.

Angel Yeast invited experts to discuss sustainable proteins for a greener future in a webinar

Themed "Sustainable proteins from novel sources," the webinar on February 28th was attended by leading enterprises, key stakeholders, and expert scientists from the alternative protein industry, including:

Dr. Thomas Eidenberger, technical consultant of Angel Yeast and founder of Belan ZT;

Dr. Winston Sun, global product manager of Angel Yeast;

Dr. Karim Kurmaly, director of single cell protein of dsm-firmenich;

Dr. Adam Leman, lead scientist at The Good Food Institute;

Bryan Tracy, co-founder and CEO of Superbrew Food Inc.;

Kilian Daffner, global product manager of Döhler Group.

Aligning with the company's sustainable strategy, the webinar was an opportunity for Angel Yeast to promote the global development of alternative proteins and bring focus to the profound impact of how sustainable proteins can advance the development of the industry.

Dr. Thomas Eidenberger shared the latest findings of sustainable proteins from novel sources. He noted that although alternative proteins offer more sustainable options compared to traditional meat and dairy, they also have varying environmental impacts. Fermentation technology has brought a new choice of protein that's sustainable, efficient, and nutritionally advantaged.

"The exciting world of fermentation-enabled food proteins expands the ingredient options significantly, both for the microbes themselves (yeast, algae, fungi, etc.) and the nutrients they feed on (sugars, lipids, starches, etc.). And it's not just about saving the planet, scientists can use fermentation to craft proteins with specific nutritional needs in mind, whether it's boosting Omega-3s or tailoring amino acid profiles," said Eidenberger.

Guests conducted in-depth discussions on the advantages of yeast proteins in coping with the global protein crisis, the characteristics of bacterial biomass and the differences in species, and the challenges involved.

For more information, please visit the event recap at https://app.livestorm.co/the-future-of-protein-production/the-power-of-clarity-a-clean-label-revolution-for-alternative-protein.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2354645/Angel_Yeast_photo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586948/angel_logo_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/angel-yeast-hosts-webinar-with-ppti-to-promote-sustainable-development-of-proteins-302079407.html

