AdmissionSight Explores the Impact of ChatGPT on College Admissions

CUPERTINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / As the college admissions landscape continues to evolve, AdmissionSight, a leading college admission consulting company, takes a look at the impact of ChatGPT, an innovative AI language model, on the college application process.

In today's competitive academic environment, students face challenges in securing admission to their desired schools. Given the competitive landscape, college admissions often leaves students and parents feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about how to stand out in a sea of applicants.

With ChatGPT going mainstream since last year, every student now has access to the platform. This means that the bar is set significantly higher for college application essays and personal statements.

"In fact, ChatGPT can write a better essay than your above average high school student, so we've rolled out strategies for our students this year that can write college application essays orders of magnitude of what GPT can write," says Eric Eng, CEO and Founder of AdmissionSight. "It's become a test of man against machine of who can write the better college application essays, which to me as an educator is fascinating."

Today, ChatGPT can help students with their homework and problem sets. With a few prompts, ChatGPT can provide answers and well-written essays, or help troubleshoot and debug code and software. As a result, this can also lead to heavily relying on the technology to help students with their English, history, or computer science homework, which prevents students from developing their critical thinking skills.

"As colleges increasingly embrace emerging technologies, the debate shifts from whether to use them to how to do so ethically," Eric Eng states. "The impact of AI varies depending on context, while it may take time to fully understand and implement these advancements."

Eng believes that ChatGPT lacks a personalized approach to education which can never be replaced by a real life consultant or tutor. This aspect is critical when it comes to educating and inspiring students to achieve their academic goals such as SAT's or science research. There's a reason why education and online platforms that rely solely on technology without the human component does not work - it doesn't provide personalized attention that students need to achieve a level of success.

This is where AdmissionSight's expertise comes in handy. Their team of experts provide hands-on college admissions counseling and personalized attention to students that help motivate students to build their academic aptitude. They help students prepare for significant extracurricular activities that can help them throughout the college admissions process.

As ChatGPT continues to evolve and improve, AdmissionSight remains committed to monitoring innovative technology to understand its impact on student outcomes and academic enrichment. Whether we like it or not, AI is here to stay and AdmissionSight is helping to shape the future of college admissions, making the process more accessible, personalized, and efficient for students around the world.

About AdmissionSight

AdmissionSight is a full-service admissions consulting company with over 10 years of experience guiding students through the competitive admissions process to college, transfer, graduate, and international programs.

AdmissionSight's services include SAT/AP preparation, science research program, passion project development, extracurricular involvement, academic competition preparation, summer program applications, personal statement editing, interview preparation, and letter of recommendation strategy. On average, 75% of their students are admitted to an Ivy League university, Stanford, MIT, UChicago, and Caltech, one of the highest track records in the industry.

