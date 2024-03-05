Xitoring Launches Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure VMs

NEWARK, DEL. / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Xitoring, an all-in-one monitoring solution, recently announced an innovative integration with Microsoft Azure, allowing Azure users to quickly monitor their virtual machines (VMs) running Linux and Windows operating systems.

The integration of Xitoring with Microsoft Azure represents a key milestone in cloud monitoring, providing Azure users with incredible visibility and control over their cloud infrastructure. With Xitoring's powerful monitoring capabilities fully integrated into the Azure environment, customers can now easily monitor the performance, health, and security of their Azure virtual machines in real-time.

This revolutionary integration comes at a time when businesses are increasingly dependent on cloud infrastructure to run their operations. With Microsoft Azure as one of the world's top cloud platforms, efficiently monitoring virtual machines (VMs) is critical for assuring maximum performance, stability, and security.

"Xitoring is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that allow organizations to maximize the full potential of cloud computing," said Saman Soltani, CEO of Xitoring. "Our integration with Microsoft Azure represents an important step forward in cloud monitoring technology, enabling Azure users to monitor their VMs with amazing ease and efficiency."

Key features of the Xitoring integration on Microsoft Azure:

Xitoring's Azure extension simplifies the installation process. Whether you're using Azure Portal, PowerShell, AZ CLI, or Deployment templates, setting up the monitoring solution is straightforward.

Xitoring offers detailed monitoring of Azure VMs, including CPU use, memory consumption, disk I/O, network traffic, and more. This extensive monitoring guarantees that users have full visibility into the functioning of their virtual machines. Services and Software including major web servers and databases can be easily monitored for better observability.

Users may create flexible alerts based on specified thresholds or particular situations, allowing for proactive monitoring and rapid reaction to any faults or abnormalities found in their Azure VMs.

The Xitoring's Azure Monitoring is designed to provide Azure users with an easy and intuitive monitoring experience. By combining Xitoring's monitoring capabilities with the familiar Azure experience, customers can simply get actionable information and make educated decisions to improve their cloud infrastructure.

"We understand the challenges that organizations face in managing and monitoring their cloud environments," said Saman Soltani. "With our integration on Azure, we aim to simplify the monitoring process and empower Azure users to maximize the value of their cloud investments."

Additional features of Xitoring:

In addition to monitoring capabilities, Xitoring provides a variety of additional features and tools to assist enterprises in optimizing their server and website architecture. These include performance optimization, SSL monitoring, status pages, and other features that help enterprises improve their cloud efficiency, agility, and resilience.

About Xitoring:

Xitoring is an all-in-one monitoring solution, offering comprehensive monitoring and management capabilities for servers and cloud environments Including Windows Server monitoring, Linux Server monitoring, Status pages, Uptime monitoring, and SSL monitoring. With a focus on simplicity, scalability, and reliability, Xitoring empowers organizations to optimize their cloud infrastructure and maximize performance, availability, and security.

