OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 02/29/24

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|175 873 471
|Number of real voting rights
|169 792 999
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)
|176 377 301
For more information:
|OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: investisseurs@ol.fr
www.ol.fr
|Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
