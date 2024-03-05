INFORM GmbH: INFORM Aviation and FlightAware Agree to Optimize Airport Ground Operations

INFORM's GroundStar (GS) RealTime solutions combined with FlightAware's predictive flight data give airport ground operators more accurate calculations of turnaround milestones and operational data to improve customer service.

ATLANTA, GA and AACHEN, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / INFORM Aviation, a global provider of aviation management software, and FlightAware, part of Collins Aerospace, an RTX business and leading provider of real-time, historical, and predictive flight tracking data and products, announce a strategic agreement that combines predictive flight data provided by FlightAware with INFORM's GroundStar solutions to give dispatchers a new and more precise calculation of turnaround milestones that minimizes operational uncertainties and streamlines airport ground operations.

FlightAware is a provider of highly accurate real-time and predictive flight data which is heavily relied on by the Aviation industry. INFORM specializes in AI and optimization software to improve operational decision-making and resource efficiency. Through the use of FlightAware's powerful data and accurate real-time predictions, INFORM's Aviation customers who use their GroundStar RealTime solutions will be able to achieve industry-leading operations performance by making sure the right resources are available at the right time. Both INFORM and FlightAware utilize AI models to produce and integrate precise predictive datasets. Thus, airlines, airports, and ground handlers will have the benefit of industry-best accurate ETA data via FlightAware and through INFORM's GS RealTime solutions, be able to empower airport personnel to make the best possible use of flight data.

"We are excited about the agreement between INFORM and FlightAware. The collaborative nature of the software integration greatly enhances the ability of airport operators to deliver maximum benefits through an improved and accurate real-time database," explains Uschi Schulte-Sasse, Senior Vice President of INFORM Aviation. "We're making it very easy for our existing customers to quickly upgrade to the new combined solution. Future customers who opt for INFORM's GS RealTime solutions will find that the option to use FlightAware Data is already integrated into the standard solution."

For airport ground handlers and airlines, INFORM integrates the data provided by FlightAware to GS RealTime-based solutions, resulting in a significantly improved database for optimizing the use of existing resources to streamline operations. Operators will not only have better information on when ground handling processes need to happen, but with GS RealTime solutions, be able to take full advantage of the industry-leading data.

Loren Mathis, INFORM Aviation's Chief Strategy Officer adds, "This agreement will have a significant benefit to INFORM's GroundStar RealTime customers. Having accurate arrival information as far as a few hours in advance makes a tremendous difference in successful on-time performance. Knowledge that a flight will be earlier than planned gives ground operators a few extra minutes to ensure ground personnel are ready and able to turn the aircraft. Gate managers can make more informed decisions about how to maximize connectivity. Even when delays inevitably happen, better advanced data means better decisions can be made on whether to wait on those connecting bags or passengers or try to re-accommodate them early. The combination of FlightAware's predictive data and INFORM's GroundStar solution allows operators to make the best possible decisions and action them in the best possible way to impact customer value. At INFORM we think this will be a tremendous benefit to new and existing customers and we're excited to deliver this together with FlightAware."

About INFORM

INFORM develops software to optimize business processes using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced mathematics of operations research. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Aachen, Germany, the company promotes sustainable value creation in various industries through optimized decision-making. Its solutions are tailored to specific industry requirements by software engineers, data analysts and consultants and help over 1,000 current customers worldwide to operate more resiliently and sustainably with greater success. INFORM's systems serve a range of industries including aviation, automotive, financial institutions, logistics, manufacturing, transportation, telecommunications, and wholesale. The company is committed to ethical AI practices, sustainable customer relations and is increasingly focusing on cloud-based solutions.www.inform-software.com

About GroundStar

With GroundStar, INFORM offers the most comprehensive software suite for the optimization of aviation processes currently on the market. It fulfills all requirements of the companies involved in airline and airport operations and covers a wide range of solutions, such as Ground Handling, Aircraft Engineering, Airport Operations, and Hub and Turnaround Management. GroundStar helps customers to run their operations smoothly and cost-effectively while improving punctuality and passenger satisfaction at the same time. INFORM has been developing scientifically substantiated optimization algorithms for this purpose. As a global leader with over 200 installations in more than 170 airports worldwide INFORM has proven its effective and long-term capacity for innovation.

About FlightAware

FlightAware, a part of Collins Aerospace, is a leading provider of real-time and historical flight information and insights to the global aviation community. FlightAware serves all segments of the aviation marketplace through best-in-class applications and data services that provide comprehensive information about the current and predicted movement of aircraft. Through the collection, interpretation, and enrichment of hundreds of sources of data, including data from FlightAware's own proprietary terrestrial ADS-B network with tens of thousands of receivers spanning seven continents in 200 countries and territories, FlightAware transforms millions of raw flight data elements and delivers them as coherent, easy-to-consume flight stories. As a single source of accurate and actionable data for aviation players large and small, FlightAware is Central to Aviation®.

