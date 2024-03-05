Partnership will produce an enhanced, validated dermal PBBM/PBPK model to inform product development and bioequivalence decisions

Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP), a leading provider of modeling and simulation solutions for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemicals, and consumer goods industries, today announced that, through a joint proposal with the University of Bath's Department of Life Sciences and other university partners, it has been awarded a new funded grant from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The grant will be used to expand and validate a multi-functional, multi-purpose physiologically based biopharmaceutics/pharmacokinetics (PBBM/PBPK) modeling solution for topical products within the GastroPlus® platform that can inform regulatory decisions for both innovator and generic products.

For this award, the Skin Biosciences group at the University of Bath led by M. Begoña Delgado-Charro, Professor in Biopharmaceutics, and Professor Richard Guy, and partners at the Colorado School of Mines (Professor Annette Bunge) and the University of Reading (Professor Adrian Williams) will generate in vitro data from a series of studies to capture the processes that occur when patients use topical formulations which transform when applied and rubbed into the skin. The scientific team at Simulations Plus will utilize these novel data sets, along with additional pathophysiology information for skin disease populations, to enhance and validate the Transdermal Compartmental Absorption and Transit (TCAT) model within GastroPlus and determine the impact of changes to relevant quality attributes which impact the predictions of dermal absorption. The resulting outcome will provide the foundation of a viable alternative to in vivo studies for the establishment of bioequivalence (BE) for topical products.

"Collaborating with the University of Bath and other partners on this groundbreaking FDA grant is a remarkable opportunity. Our joint efforts are set to deliver an advanced, rigorously validated, and mechanistic dermal PBBM/PBPK model that leverages novel in vitro experimental designs," said Dr. Maxime Le Merdy, Associate Director, Research Collaborations of PBPK Solutions, and lead investigator for this grant for Simulations Plus. "This innovation promises to revolutionize the prediction accuracy of topical drug product performance. By doing so, we aim to significantly expedite the regulatory decision-making process, ultimately benefiting patients and the pharmaceutical industry."

FDA scientific and program staff will actively collaborate with the University of Bath, Colorado School of Mines, University of Reading, and Simulations Plus. Dr. Le Merdy, with assistance from Dr. Jessica Spires and Dr. Jasmina Novakovic at Simulations Plus, will coordinate modeling and simulation activities of the contract.

"By combining our expertise with Simulations Plus' cutting-edge research, we are charting a course towards more efficient drug development and safer healthcare solutions. The project will be a great way for both industry and academia to make that leap from research into real life applications, with potential benefits of tangible patient outcomes," added Dr. Delgado-Charro. "Our primary objective is to enable the creation of innovative models that bridge the divide between in vitro and in vivo data. The comprehensive framework and best practices established through this contract will hold significant value for both the FDA and the companies involved in developing topical formulations."

Funding for this collaboration is made possible by the Food and Drug Administration through grant award 1U01FD007957-01. Views expressed in this press release do not necessarily reflect the official policies of the Department of Health and Human Services; nor does any mention of trade names, commercial practices, or organization imply endorsement by the United States Government.

About the Delgado-Charro laboratory in the Department of Life Sciences at the University of Bath

Professor Delgado-Charro's laboratory focuses on transdermal and topical drug delivery, development of optimized methods to treat nail diseases such as onychomycosis and psoriasis, non-invasive sampling for drug monitoring and pharmacokinetics, and mathematical modeling to predict the accumulation and absorption of chemicals in and across the skin. Her research has been funded by esteemed organizations including the Leo Foundation, the UK Engineering and Physics Research Council, EPSRC, Parkinson's Disease Society UK, the UK Medical Research Council, the Swiss National Foundation, the NHS-NIC, the U.S. FDA and several pharmaceutical companies. Professor Delgado-Charro has published 123 peer-reviewed articles in highly respected journals in the pharmaceutics and chemicals fields as well as 11 book chapters.

About Simulations Plus, Inc.

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide.

