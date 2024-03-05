Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics Names James Harrison, Ph.D., as Director of New Product Innovation

30-year Laser Industry Veteran to Lead Innovation and Development of New Laser and Optical Products

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a leader in the advancement of ultrashort pulse laser technologies (USPL), today announced that Dr. James Harrison has been named director of new product innovation for the company, effective April 3, 2024. With more than 30 years of experience in opto-electronic sources, Dr. Harrison joins the team with a proven track record of designing, building and scaling products that drive business growth and deliver customers innovative new products and technologies.

Dr. Harrison is an experienced professional in the area of laser sources including design, manufacturing, program management and business development, with an emphasis on semiconductor and solid-state lasers. He has held global leadership positions in engineering and research and development with tier-1 suppliers of photonics devices, where his responsibilities included providing substantial support for volume manufacturing of semiconductor lasers and packaged sources.

In this new role, Dr. Harrison will have executive responsibility for Applied Energetics' new product innovation, which will include setting a vision and strategy that supports and accelerates the entire development lifecycle of optical and laser products, from conceptualization to commercialization. Dr. Harrison will collaborate with leaders across business development, operations, and scientific to drive the Company's strategic goal of providing cutting-edge laser and optical products to national security and commercial customers.

"Jim is another strong addition to our executive team, and I am very pleased that he is joining Applied Energetics to lead our new product innovation efforts," said Dr. Gregory Quarles, CEO and President of Applied Energetics. "Jim is an industry leader with extensive experience at laser companies where he played instrumental roles in shaping products from research, design, to development, and getting them out to market. Underpinned by a passion for scientific innovation, I am confident that his expertise and vision will be key to advancing our portfolio and bringing ground-breaking products to market for the benefit of our customers."

Dr. Harrison said, "I am honored to join Applied Energetics at such an exciting time for the company. I look forward to working with Greg and the entire team to continue the progress underway and strengthen its core capabilities while also developing innovative new technology-driven products and solutions that provide opportunities for continued growth and expansion."

About Dr. Harrison

Dr. Harrison has been engaged in the development of laser and opto-electronic sources throughout his career at U.S. National Laboratories and in industry, with a focus on design and manufacturing of semiconductor-laser devices and solid-state lasers. His recent work includes the development of GaN-pumped sources for applications including illumination, remote sensing and trace-gas detection, and UV systems for surface sterilization. Dr. Harrison joins Applied Energetics from Kyocera-SLD Laser, where he was Senior Principal Engineer, focusing on the development of packaged products for automotive and avionic applications, including fiber-coupled white-light sources and associated electronics. Prior to this role, he was the founder of FlexLite Corporation which pioneered wireless, wearable devices for light therapy. The Company was sold in 2017 to a leading supplier of clinical systems. Dr. Harrison has held global leadership positions in R&D with tier-1 suppliers of photonics devices (Oclaro, Newport/Spectra-Physics, Coherent). His responsibilities in these roles included substantial support for volume manufacturing of semiconductor lasers and packaged sources. Dr. Harrison started his career at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, in the Laser Isotope Separation program, as an electronics engineer. Dr. Harrison has authored numerous publications and patents.

Dr. Harrison earned his B.S, E.E., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in electrical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc., a leader in Advanced Optical Technologies and Ultrashort Pulse Directed Energy Solutions, utilizes patented, dual-use laser and optical technologies to advance critical industries, including defense, national security, biomedical and manufacturing. Applied Energetics pioneered and holds all crucial intellectual property rights to the development and use of Laser Guided Energy technology and related solutions for defense, security, commercial, and medical applications.

