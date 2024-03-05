BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Receives Purchase Order for BKR 9000 Radios from Boulder County, Colorado

- The BKR 9000 radios will service 26 fire agencies -

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") today announced that it has received a purchase order for 315 of its BKR 9000 multiband radios from Boulder County, Colorado, through the Company's local authorized dealer, as part of an upgrade program to replace a variety of older radios for 26 fire agencies across the county. Currently, the fire agencies have several different manufacturer's radios that operate on the Colorado's DTRS 7/800MHz P25 radio system for daily use, as well as several BK radios to support their wildland fire mission, which operates in the VHF band. The BKR 9000 multiband radio was selected to standardize on a single radio platform that can operate on all P25 radios systems, in any frequency band plus the VHF band for wildland fire operations.

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, commented, "Boulder County has been a longstanding and valued customer of BK Technologies, and we're pleased to expand this relationship as they upgrade and standardize to our BKR 9000 multiband radio for use across 26 fire agencies throughout the county. As a multiband radio, the BKR 9000 allows the county to standardize to a single radio platform to support their multiple fire missions, ultimately saving money by investing in and maintaining a single radio platform. The radios will initially be used for day-to-day fire, EMS, Emergency Services and SAR operations, as well as responses to wildland fire incidents. This purchase is an encouraging endorsement of the BKR 9000 radio, and we look forward to ultimately supporting all public safety agencies across Boulder County."

Boulder County, Colorado is home to over 300,000 residents, making it a tier 2 county by population, and includes diverse natural landscapes and sustainable developments along the Northern Front Range of the state of Colorado. The county encompasses 740 square miles of total land that includes four nationally protected forests and wilderness areas, as well as a state protected park and scenic trails and byways. Land use, sustainability policies, and compassionate human services programs are at the forefront of the county's operations, which helps to foster a vibrant, healthy, and active community.

