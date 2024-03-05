Xactly Corporation: Xactly Unveils Composability Across Intelligent Revenue Platform

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Xactly , the leader in sales performance management and revenue intelligence solutions, announced today the unveiling of new functionality that allows for composability across their Intelligent Revenue Platform. This modern technology empowers businesses to drive profitable and sustainable revenue growth by providing advanced capabilities to plan, design, manage, incent, and forecast efficiently and intelligently.

According to Gartner *, "At every level of the business technology stack, composable modularity has emerged as the foundational architecture for continuous access to adaptive change. Businesses rely on it to achieve sustainable business resilience and growth."

Xactly recognizes the complexities organizations face in today's dynamic business environment, and this advancement further supports the agility enterprises need to succeed. This next evolution of Xactly's market-leading platform introduces a new era in revenue management, leveraging intelligent and composable technologies to transform how businesses operate.

The Intelligent Revenue Platform empowers business leaders to devise impactful strategies through a more holistic understanding of, and visibility into, the health of their revenue engine. The platform's cutting-edge AI and analytics enables businesses to make informed decisions, and composability allows for more tailored solutions and experiences to meet customers where they are today.

Customers have seen the need to deploy best practice business logic that can be augmented as needed, combined with actionable insights to help them adapt to macroeconomic shifts, embrace technological advancements, and optimize their revenue strategies for sustained success. Xactly's Winter '24 Release enhances Xactly's composability by delivering more access to performance data and traceability of calculations to streamline processes for critical SPM workflows, enabling new capabilities that bring together territory management and sales forecasting, and simplifying the composing of new tailored solutions to meet unique business needs. Initial users of these new capabilities are already reporting improvements in operational efficiency and a renewed sense of confidence in their strategic decision-making processes.

"Our customers want to be agile in the face of market disruptions to navigate pivots in business strategy," said Chris Li, SVP of Products at Xactly. "The ability to compose solutions that can automate their ever-evolving business processes empowers practitioners to operate with more conviction and efficiency, while applying a more collaborative approach to managing their end-to-end revenue lifecycle."

Functional areas Xactly's platform supports:

Sales & Revenue Planning : Define the resource allocations for your go-to-market strategy.

: Define the resource allocations for your go-to-market strategy. Innovative Design & Forecasting : Model the financial return on your go-to-market investment.

: Model the financial return on your go-to-market investment. Territory & Quota Management : Govern the changes to your go-to-market assignments.

: Govern the changes to your go-to-market assignments. Incentive Compensation Management : Administer the incentive plans for your go-to-market performance.

: Administer the incentive plans for your go-to-market performance. Pipeline & Sales Forecasting: Manage the execution of your go-to-market motion.

*'Gartner': Gartner, Predicts 2024: Composable Modularity Shapes the New Digital Foundation, Yefim Natis, Gregor Petri, Jo Liversidge, et al, 8 January 2024. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

