Frequency Exchange Corp.: FREmedica Partners With Pace Creative

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Frequency Exchange Corp. ("Frequency Exchange" or the "Company") (TSXV:FREQ) is thrilled to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, FREmedica Technologies Inc. ("FREmedica"), has engaged a collaborative partnership with the Pace Creative Group Ltd. ("Pace Creative") to set the foundation for significant revenue growth through the sale of our products and services.

Pace Creative and FREmedica have a shared vision of developing a sophisticated marketing engine to support FREmedica's go-to-market strategy, plan, and execution to generate growth and scale sales of our Frequency Delivery System called "NIKKI", the patented wearable device delivering tunable frequencies to optimize body health in areas of sleep, stress, energy, pain and infection.

FREmedica, being in its early stages, requires efficient and catalytic execution to meet its revenue goals. Pace Creative's proven framework guarantees predictable revenue growth through sophisticated marketing tactics that align with tailored go-to-market strategies for "NIKKI". Like FREmedica, Pace Creative believes in investing in strategic planning to exceed revenue growth goals. Pace Creative's team of 34 in-house marketing experts will leverage their 17+ years of experience in the healthcare, SaaS, and medical device industries to act as an extension of FREmedica's marketing team and to deliver best-in-class marketing communication services for continue sales of "NIKKI".

Pace Creative is an award-winning full-service marketing communications agency headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. Their team of marketing communications experts provide custom solutions that include CMOx, go-to market strategy, content marketing strategy, marketing planning, and marketing execution. They specialize in added-value branding, technical and storytelling content creation, digital enablement, digital optimization, ad buying, lead generation, event strategy, brand awareness, and building authority with strategic communications efforts that will support the sales of "NIKKI" internationally.

"We are excited and confident that partnering with Pace Creative will give us the edge we are looking for the growth we are starting to experience with "NIKKI". Partnering with Pace Creative assures us the right communication platform to scale our growth to new levels. With the right foundation in place along with the right marketing communication across all our marketing channels, we feel confident we can scale the sale of "NIKKIs"." says Stephen Davis, CEO of Frequency Exchange Corp. "We are already experiencing traction through our Co-Branding Program along with our International Affiliate Program which supports our Direct Sales of "NIKKI", says Davi.

About the Company

Based in British Columbia, Canada, Frequency Exchange is focused on the development and global commercialization of a wearable Frequency Delivery System. Our specialized frequency sets are designed to enhance wellness and improve performance. The brand "NIKKI" is the third generation of wearable technology created by the Company. Now we have one frequency delivery system we call "NIKKI", which means "The Victor of The People" that can be used in multiple ways including Lyme disease. This wearable technology combined with the frequency sets is the result of years of development and experimentation with advanced bioenergetic technology.

www.WeAreNikki.com

www.FrequencyExchangeCorp.com

For more information, please contact:

Frequency Exchange Corp.

Stephen Davis

CEO & Director President

250-732-7170

FREmedica Technologies

Nicole Sullivan

President

Nicole.sullivan@wearenikki.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained herein constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the trading date of the Company's common shares on the Exchange. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings by the Company with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Frequency Exchange Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com