Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
05.03.24
16:17 Uhr
98,10 Euro
-0,06
-0,06 %
05.03.2024 | 14:50
Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool's Global Refurbishment Centers Help Minimize Appliance Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation

13 Refurbishment Centers, Countless Transformations!

Whirlpool Corporation is helping extend appliance lifespans and minimize waste. Discover the refurbishment journey where appliances and parts find new purpose.

To learn more about our sustainability efforts, visit https://whirlpoolcorp.com/environmental-sustainability/

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
