Voliro Unveils First-Ever Drone-Enabled Pulsed Eddy Current Instrument for Advanced NDT Inspections

Voliro integrates first drone PEC payload, revolutionizing non-destructive testing technology.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Voliro - the Aerial Mobile Robotics company - is integrating the first-ever drone-enabled Pulsed Eddy Current (PEC) payload, the innovative Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) technology developed by Sixpec®. This marks their first venture into adopting a third-party payload, showcasing a commitment to their open robotic platform and advancing inspection technologies and methodologies.

Voliro PEC payload

PEC payload inspection

Understanding Pulsed Eddy Current Technology

Pulsed Eddy Current technology is a sophisticated method used in the NDT field to detect flaws, such as Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI), in insulated metal components and structures. By emitting short, high-energy electromagnetic pulses, PEC systems can penetrate through various materials, including coatings and insulation, to reveal hidden corrosion or metal loss without direct contact. This technology is invaluable for industries where maintaining the integrity of pipelines, vessels, and structures is critical, such as petrochemicals.

Revolutionizing Inspections with Voliro's PEC-equipped Drones

Traditionally, inspections for CUI require using bulky, heavy equipment on scaffolding, by rope access, or by removing the insulation, posing safety risks and high costs. Voliro's integration of the lightweight, second-generation Sixpec® module onto the Voliro T drone, eliminates these challenges. Their solution enables safe, efficient, and accurate inspections of hard-to-reach areas without the need for direct contact or invasive preparatory work.

This groundbreaking approach was successfully tested at a refinery, demonstrating the capability to detect early-stage CUI with up to 100 mm of insulation thickness.

The unique features of the PEC payload, including new probe design, noise shielding and canceling, and specialized algorithms, ensure high-quality measurements through thick layers of coating and corrosion (patents pending).

The Voliro T as a Platform

The new third-party PEC payload developed by Sixpec® is another step into their platform strategy. The Voliro T drone is not just a drone; it's a comprehensive platform designed to cater to diverse inspection needs. The adaptable payload system allows for the seamless integration of various inspection tools, making the Voliro T an indispensable asset for any work at height.

The platform approach allows Voliro to meet the changing demands of any industry and cater to a wide variety of clients using the same top-of-the-line drone technology.

A Leap Forward for the NDT Industry

The development of the PEC Payload represents a significant leap forward for the NDT industry. By combining advanced PEC technology with the agility and safety of drone inspections, Voliro is setting new standards for efficiency, safety, and accessibility in industrial inspections.

We invite the industry to embrace this new era of inspection technology with Voliro's innovative solutions. Together, it's possible to achieve safer, more efficient, and more comprehensive inspections, propelling the NDT industry into the future. The early adoption program of the PEC payload for Voliro T is starting now with select customers. The date for general availability is to be announced.

Contact Information

Akvile Zelnyte

Head of Growth

az@voliro.com

+41782334029

Laurent Zimmerli

VP Customer Experience in Sales & Marketing

lz@voliro.com

+41765878525

SOURCE: Voliro

View the original press release on newswire.com.