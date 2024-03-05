Fee Brothers Celebrates 160 Years of Excellence Crafting Exceptional Bitters, Botanical Waters, and More

NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fee Brothers, a pioneer in artisanal bitters, botanical waters, mixes, brines, and cordial syrups, proudly announces its momentous achievement of 160 years in business. Since its founding in 1864, Fee Brothers has been an iconic name synonymous with quality, innovation, and a commitment to unparalleled flavor experiences.

As a family-owned business for over a century and a half, Fee Brothers has passed down the art of mixology from generation to generation. Today, under the leadership of the fifth-generation brothers, Jon F. Spacher (CEO) and Benn Spacher (COO), Fee Brothers continues to be a trailblazer in the industry, capturing the essence of time-honored craftsmanship while embracing modern tastes and trends.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate 160 years of crafting exceptional flavors and contributing to the world of mixology," said Jon. "Our journey has been one of passion, dedication, and a commitment to delivering the finest ingredients to enhance the art of cocktail making. We owe our success to the generations before us and the loyal customers who have made Fee Brothers a part of their craft."

Fee Brothers has evolved into a global brand, with its products reaching enthusiasts and professional mixologists around the world. Known for its extensive line of bitters, botanical waters, mixes, brines, and cordial syrups, the company has become an essential ingredient in countless cocktails, elevating the drinking experience for discerning consumers.

The 160th-anniversary celebration is a testament to Fee Brothers' enduring commitment to quality and innovation. Customers can look forward to limited-edition products, exclusive promotions, and unique opportunities to engage with the rich history and legacy of Fee Brothers.

Fee Brothers invites customers, partners, and cocktail enthusiasts to join in the celebration throughout the year. Follow Fee Brothers on social media and visit their website for updates on anniversary events, product releases, and more.

Founded in 1864, Fee Brothers is a family-owned business specializing in crafting high-quality bitters, botanical waters, mixes, brines, and cordial syrups. With a rich history spanning 160 years, Fee Brothers continues to be a trusted name in the world of mixology, delivering exceptional products that elevate the art of cocktail making. For more information, visit www.feebrothers.com .

