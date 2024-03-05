American Insulated Glass, LLC: Trulite and American Insulated Glass Announce Acquisition

Leadership teams view this acquisition as 'a thoughtful merger'

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions LLC ("Trulite"), one of North America's largest architectural glass and aluminum fabricators, today announced it has finalized the acquisition and merger of American Insulated Glass ("AIG"), a respected player in the glass fabrication industry. This strategic move reflects Trulite's commitment to growth and innovation, further solidifying its position as a key player in the market. Both companies view this acquisition as a significant opportunity for growth and collaboration. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





The addition of AIG broadens the Trulite footprint and allows for expanded capacity to better service the growing Midwest and East Coast markets. Additionally, the AIG product offering will complement Trulite, offering a greater breadth of residential applications. AIG brings with it a legacy of great customer service that we look forward to continuing.

"This acquisition marks an exciting chapter for Trulite," says Kevin Yates, President and CEO of Trulite. "We are eager to leverage the strengths of both Trulite and AIG to enhance our offerings and provide even greater value to our customers. This move aligns with our strategic vision for expansion and reinforces our commitment to excellence in the architectural glass industry."

Clint Blair, President of AIG, expresses enthusiasm for the merger, stating, "Joining forces with Trulite presents tremendous opportunities for AIG and our valued team members. We believe that this merger will allow us to leverage our combined expertise and resources to better serve our customers and drive continued success in the market."

Together, Trulite and AIG will focus on strategic growth initiatives and identifying opportunities to enhance efficiency and market competitiveness, particularly in back-office processes while enhancing the product offering and customer experience. Trulite and AIG remain committed to prioritizing customer satisfaction throughout the transition process and going forward. The combined company now has 42 facilities across North America, and at this stage, the company has no plans that will adversely impact any of the existing footprint.

Todd Golditch, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Truelink Capital, the private equity firm supporting Trulite, commented, "We are thrilled with this combination of Trulite and AIG. Thanks to the strong leadership of Kevin Yates, consistent organic growth, and significant reinvestment of cash flow back into the company since our acquisition in 2022, Trulite is now one of the largest and best-positioned players in the glass and aluminum fabrication market for low-to-mid-rise buildings. We will be focused in the near term on optimally integrating these two solid market leaders. In addition, we will be evaluating additional strategic acquisitions that fit Trulite's platform well to continue to bolster the business."

Vernon Bryant, Managing Partner of AV Capital, in partnership with CEO Billy Blair, led the transformation of AIG from a two-location entrepreneur-owned business to a professionally managed, seven-location, super-regional player. Bryant shared, "Our strategic vision resulted in a seamless succession plan, with Clint assuming leadership for the successful merger with Trulite. AV Capital expresses gratitude to Stifel for serving as the exclusive financial advisor to AIG and acknowledges Todd Golditch and his team at Truelink Capital, with whom it has been a pleasure to collaborate. Best wishes from AV Capital to all involved for their ongoing organic and acquisitive growth."

About Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions (Trulite)

Trulite is a leading provider of architectural glass and aluminum solutions, serving customers across various industries with innovative products and exceptional service. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Trulite continues to be a trusted partner for a broad array of architectural glass and aluminum solutions.

About American Insulated Glass (AIG)

American Insulated Glass (AIG) is a respected leader in the glass fabrication industry, known for its dedication to quality, innovation, and customer service. With a strong record of success and seven regional fabrication facilities, AIG has established itself as a trusted partner to the commercial glazing and residential window industries.

About Truelink Capital

Truelink Capital is a middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Truelink pairs deep industry experience in the technology-enabled services and industrials sectors with a commitment to building partnerships that drive long-term value creation through an operationally focused strategy. Truelink partners with management, corporate sellers, and founders to accelerate growth through the execution of operational improvements, strategic initiatives, and transformative add-on acquisitions.

About AV Capital

AV Capital is an Austin-based purpose-driven private equity firm that makes investments in entrepreneur and family-owned middle-market companies. AV Capital invests in niche manufacturing, specialty distribution, business services, and government technology companies across a variety of end markets. AV Capital's strategy is to partner with talented management teams to transition closely held middle-market companies to institutional ownership and accelerate growth.

