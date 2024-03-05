Caldwell Partners International, Inc.: Caldwell Enhances Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Market-Leading Cyber Security Recruiter

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX:CWL);(OTCQX:CWLPF) today announced a major enhancement to its cybersecurity recruiting capabilities with the addition of Sophie De Ferranti as a partner in the firm's Data, Digital and Technology Leaders Practice.

"The pace of digitalization, accelerated by the pandemic and geopolitical stress factors, has intensified cyber risk for organizations and created higher demand for experienced cybersecurity professionals amidst a global talent shortage," said Jim Bethmann, managing partner of Caldwell's Technology Practice. "Sophie's market-leading expertise in placing executives of the highest level in this critical area makes her an invaluable addition to the Caldwell team."

Ms. De Ferranti advises C-suite executives and board members on their organization's cyber risk strategy and builds world-class security teams for her clients. Her functional expertise extends across industries such as financial services, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, aerospace, and technology, media, and telecommunications. She is passionate about identifying and supporting women leaders in cybersecurity and technology and brings a modern approach to global people advisory solutions.

Prior to joining Caldwell, Ms. De Ferranti spent 25 years in senior leadership positions at global executive search, financial services and specialist consulting firms in Singapore, New York, London and Zurich. In her earlier career she held a high security UN classified role at the NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

Ms. De Ferranti is based in London with an international client base extending across the United States, Europe and the Middle East. She is fluent in English, Spanish and German and conversant in Italian and French. In her personal time, she is an avid polo player and instructor.

??"We remain focused on adding highly skilled and content-focused search professionals to our partner team, to the betterment of our ability to serve our clients," said Chris Beck, president. "Cyber security is an area of tremendous importance and growth, and Sophie's addition to the team enhances our capability in this space. We're excited to have her on board and eagerly anticipate the addition of more new partners to the Caldwell team in the weeks and months ahead."

About Caldwell

Caldwell is a leading retained executive search firm connecting clients with transformational talent. Together with IQTalent, we are a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels. Through the two distinct brands - Caldwell and IQTalent- the firm leverages the latest innovations in AI to offer an integrated spectrum of services delivered by teams with deep knowledge in their respective areas. Services include candidate research and sourcing through to full recruitment at the professional, executive and board levels, as well as a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that can help clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results.

Caldwell's common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL) and trade on the OTCQX Market (OTCQX:CWLPF). Please visit our website at www.caldwell.com for further information.

