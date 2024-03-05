Radiance Therapeutics to Attend LSI USA '24 Emerging Medtech Summit in Dana Point, CA

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Radiance Therapeutics, Inc. (RadianceTx®), an innovation leader in ophthalmic devices, is delighted to announce that its CEO, Laurence Marsteller MD, will be representing the company at the LSI USA '24 Emerging Medtech Summit, which will take place on March 18-22, 2024 in Dana Point, California.

LSI USA '24 is a unique conference that brings together the most innovative emerging medtech players and accredited investors looking for partnership and investment opportunities. Hosted by Life Science Intelligence (LSI), a premium market intelligence company focused on the medtech industry, the LSI USA '24 Emerging Medtech Summit is a must-attend event for investors and innovators seeking opportunities for fruitful collaborations to forecast the future of medtech.

Dr. Laurence Marsteller will be sharing the latest developments from Radiance Therapeutics with the esteemed audience, focusing on introducing the business opportunity the company offers to those committed to improving ophthalmic healthcare.

"I am thrilled to once again represent Radiance Therapeutics at LSI '24," said Dr. Marsteller. "This year's event presents an excellent opportunity for us to explore potential partnerships and investment possibilities with some of the industry's most innovative minds. We are eager to share our recent advancements and discuss the potential of beta therapy to improve ophthalmic treatments. Radiance has recently achieved noteworthy milestones, securing US FDA 510(k) regulatory clearance and a US patent. These achievements not only provide the company with IP-protected assets but also grant regulatory approval, allowing us access to the world's most thriving medical device economy."

For additional information regarding Radiance Therapeutics and its technology, please contact:

Radiance Therapeutics CEO, Laurence Marsteller: info@RadianceTx.com

Giorgio Pirazzini, GP Communications: giorgio@gpcommunications.eu

Contact Information:

Giorgio Pirazzini

GP Communications

giorgio@gpcommunications.eu

Laurence Marsteller

Radiance Therapeutics CEO

info@radiancetx.com

SOURCE: Radiance Therapeutics

View the original press release on newswire.com.