AGFA HealthCare Appoints AXIM as Strategic Partner in South Africa

AGFA HealthCare, a leading provider of Enterprise Imaging solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of AXIM to their Partner network. This strategic partnership aims to strengthen the operation and availability of AGFA HealthCare Enterprise Imaging Platform in South Africa.

MORTSEL, BELGIUM / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / An organization which has been established for over 25 years, AXIM offers a portfolio of radiology, laboratory, surgical, nuclear and oncology solutions. Their expertise lies firmly in radiology solutions; they act as a one-stop shop for imaging from consumables and equipment to design and construction. They have, over the years, consistently demonstrated their value in bringing success to hospital projects in South Africa. With over 60 technical staff in the field, AXIM covers imaging IT projects from discovery, deployment to support and optimization.

Silvio Selvaggio, Regional President for Direct Export and LATAM regions, managed the strategic partnership agreement and was pleased to reflect on the ambition:

"The appointment of AXIM enables us to leverage a wealth of regional expertise and resources to further establish our leapfrog Enterprise Imaging Platform in South Africa, and to bring customers to enjoy the business, clinical and operational benefits of AGFA HealthCare's solutions. As clinical and technical requirements of the healthcare sector expand constantly, we recognize the need for localized customer engagement and continuous optimization. AXIM's excellent track record demonstrates the good fit for AGFA HealthCare and our solutions."

Brett Edwards, Managing Director for AXIM comments:

"The partnership with AGFA Healthcare is the next exciting chapter in our long history of supply and delivery of IT solutions to the medical industry. Our experience and countrywide coverage will allow AGFA's product to be offered to all provinces in Government and Private sectors. This will improve patient diagnosis and treatment. We look forward to a prosperous relationship with existing and new customers."

As an AGFA HealthCare Partner, AXIM can be supported by our KLAS-awarded organization - in 2024 AGFA HealthCare is the recipient, for the second year, of the Best in KLAS in the PACS category Middle East/Africa. AXIM will benefit from the expertise of our industry leaders, subject matter experts and dedicated resources to build, market, and sell our class-leading solutions. We are delighted to have AXIM join our prestigious network, and become part of TeamAGFA - we look forward to a healthy partnership in South Africa!

Contact Information

Jessica Baldry

Marketing Communications

jessica.baldry@agfa.com

+447583203971

SOURCE: AGFA HealthCare

View the original press release on newswire.com.