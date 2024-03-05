Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQB: GDNPF) (the "Company" or "good natured®"), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to release its top five agri-food packaging trends shaping the industry ahead of Indoor Ag-Con, the largest vertical farming and controlled environment agriculture gathering, being held in Las Vegas on March 11-12, 2024.





The majority of consumers say eco-friendly packaging is important to them.



With a focus on innovation and sustainability, key topics in 2024 highlight the evolving landscape of packaging practices in response to consumer demand and regulatory changes. These trends are also part of the Company's continued efforts to provide simplified, helpful guidelines for businesses to navigate key considerations when selecting the best sustainable packaging solution for their food products.

Top 2024 Agri-Food Packaging Trends:

Sustainability Will Drive Brand Loyalty: In an era where sustainability reigns supreme, agri-food producers aiming to strengthen their brand should prioritize sustainable packaging options. An overwhelming 77% of consumers say eco-friendly packaging is important to them, making it a key factor in purchasing decisions.1 By committing to recyclable, reusable and compostable packaging, businesses can appeal to eco-conscious consumers and distinguish themselves as mission-driven brands.

Transparent Packaging Design Will Dominate: If you're seeing things, you're on the right path! The adage "seeing is believing" holds true in the agri-food industry, where high-clarity, transparent packaging can have a big impact. Not only does transparent packaging make a striking first impression on consumers, but it also provides assurance the product is fresh and damage free, which are top concerns for shoppers. Food freshness is the number one food concern when shopping at a grocery store2. By prioritizing visibility and appeal through transparent packaging, consumer trust and loyalty can be enhanced.

Regulations Will Evolve: The ever-changing regulatory landscape and U.S. election in 2024 will likely result in ongoing fluctuations in regional and national environmental programs. Mandates around packaging materials, labelling and end-of-life disposal can be very complex for retailers and food producers, so it's best to work with packaging experts that can help navigate what eco-friendly materials and designs are the best options for each food producer's unique circumstances.

Freshness and Safety Will Remain Paramount : Ensuring product freshness and safety is essential for reducing food waste and maintaining consumer confidence. Packaging solutions that extend shelf life and provide tamper resistance through enhanced seals and innovative closures will continue to play a crucial role in preserving product integrity from farm to fork.

We'll See a Simplification of Materials: Streamlining packaging materials is paramount for improving recycling and composting processes. Creating packaging and labelling using mixed material components can pose challenges for recyclers and composters, leading to inefficiencies in waste management. By using eco-friendly materials and designs that have been optimized for curbside recycling or composting, businesses can reduce waste, lessen their environmental impact and promote circularity in their packaging programs.

Many innovative growers are going beyond switching to eco-friendly packaging approaching their businesses with a more holistic sustainability lens - and telling their customers about it. Whether it's increasing yield through controlled agriculture, collecting rainwater for operations, harnessing solar power, or reducing chemical inputs to crops, consumers want to see the types of creative solutions that Indoor Ag-Con is bringing to big problems.

"We're excited to be on the floor at Indoor AgCon again this year to meet live with vertical farmers and tech growers who have in their DNA to think very differently about the environment and sustainable business practices," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured®. "We look forward to helping them navigate their sustainable packaging options as part of their overall value proposition and always advise that you don't need to wait for things to be perfect to make a positive impact. Each of the steps along the way can have a meaningful positive environmental impact."

