Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - Wolverine Resources Corp. (OTC Pink: WOLV) ("Wolverine") announced today a private placement of up to 30,000,000 common shares at a price of CDN $0.025 per share for gross proceeds of up to CDN $750,000. The proceeds from the private placement will be used for exploration of Wolverine's Labrador Properties and general working capital.

Wolverine intends on completing airborne radiometric and magnetic surveys over its Frog and Hook properties located in the northern Labrador rare earth element ("REE") belt. The Frog property, acquired through staking in late 2020, has had a limited ground magnetic survey completed in 2021 outlining a 500 meter long strongly magnetic anomaly hosted in granites containing 2 to 3% monazite, a phosphate mineral containing REEs.

The Hook property, recently acquired by staking, was selected for several reasons. The rock types are similar to those found at the Frog property and nine lake sediments taken on the Property averaged 0.11% total REEs. As well, a nine km long linear north-south trending magnetic anomaly extends across the Property.

Wolverine intends on conducting aggressive exploration programs for REEs on both the Frog and The Hook properties in 2024, beginning with airborne radiometrics and magnetics followed by prospecting and drill testing. Drill testing has already been approved for the Frog property by the Ministry of Mines.

John Peters, P. Geo., a technical advisor to the Company, is a qualified person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 and has read and takes responsibility for the technical aspects of this release.

About Wolverine

Wolverine has two critical mineral rare earth projects known as the Frog Property and the Hook Property, both located in Labrador. Wolverine holds a 40% interest in the Frog Property which consists of 262 claims and 6,550 hectares (16,185 acres) and a 40% interest in the Hook Property which consists of 384 claims and 9,587 hectares (23,690 acres). Wolverine also holds a 90% interest in the Cache River Property which consists of 35 claims and 875 hectares (2,162 acres) also located in Labrador.

