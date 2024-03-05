Brier'energie and RECIT are installing solar shades above a cemetery in Saint-Joachim, northern France. The installation will span 8,000 square meters and is designed for self-consumption. From pv magazine France French associations Brier'energie and RECIT are deploying photovoltaic shades above a cemetery as part of a collective self-consumption operation. The project will supply electricity from the summer of 2025 to the 4,000 inhabitants of the commune of Saint-Joachim, Pays de la Loire, France. About 420 citizens have agreed to pay an entry fee of €5 ($5. 20) to become consumers of the energy ...

