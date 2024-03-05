North Korean researchers have designed a perovskite solar cell with an absorber treated with ionic liquids. The device reportedly offers improved passivation and fewer recombination losses. A research group at North Korea's Kim Chaek University of Technology has made the first attempt to design a perovskite solar cell with an absorber treated with ionic liquids (ILs) to passivate defects in the perovskite film. "ILs are liquids at ambient temperature due to low melting point and have high conductivity because they are ionic compounds," the scientists said. "They are widely used as 'green' solvents ...

