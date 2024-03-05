Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Oscar Properties Holding AB ges observationsstatus / Oscar Properties Holding AB receives observation status (140/23)

Den 23 oktober 2023 offentliggjorde Oscar Properties Holding AB ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att två långivare till Bolagets dotterbolag har sagt upp säkerställda lån uppgående till cirka 2 100 MSEK till omedelbar betalning. Bolaget har ingått borgensåtagande för dessa lån. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella ställning. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att stamaktierna (OP, ISIN-kod SE0016278303, orderboks-ID 99753), preferensaktierna (OP PREF, ISIN-kod SE0016278311, orderboks-ID 109238) och (OP PREFB, ISIN-kod SE0016278329, orderboks-ID 121882) samt teckningsrätterna (OP TO1, ISIN-kod SE SE0017083561, orderboks-ID 242377) ska ges observationsstatus. On October 23, 2023, Oscar Properties Holding AB (the "Company") published a press release with information that two lenders to the Company's subsidiaries have cancelled secured loans amounting to approximately MSEK 2,100 for immediate payment. The Company has entered into guarantee undertakings for these loans. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the ordinary shares (OP, ISIN code, SE0016278303, order book ID 99753), the preference shares (OP PREF, ISIN code SE0016278311, order book ID 109238) and (OP PREFB, ISIN code SE0016278329, order book ID 121882) and the subscription rights (OP TO1, ISIN code SE0017083561, order book ID 242377) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Christine Malmberg Jenny Strandberg Head of Enforcement & Investigations Lead Regulatory Compliance