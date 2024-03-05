Anzeige
WKN: A3CYQ2 | ISIN: SE0016278303 | Ticker-Symbol: 7O41
Frankfurt
05.03.24
13:48 Uhr
0,012 Euro
-0,001
-10,29 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.03.2024 | 15:10
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Oscar Properties Holding AB ges observationsstatus / Oscar Properties Holding AB receives observation status (140/23)

Den 23 oktober 2023 offentliggjorde Oscar Properties Holding AB ("Bolaget") ett
pressmeddelande med information om att två långivare till Bolagets dotterbolag
har sagt upp säkerställda lån uppgående till cirka 2 100 MSEK till omedelbar
betalning. Bolaget har ingått borgensåtagande för dessa lån. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument
ges observationsstatus om det råder osäkerhet kring emittentens finansiella
ställning. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att
stamaktierna (OP, ISIN-kod SE0016278303, orderboks-ID 99753), preferensaktierna
(OP PREF, ISIN-kod SE0016278311, orderboks-ID 109238) och (OP PREFB, ISIN-kod
SE0016278329, orderboks-ID 121882) samt teckningsrätterna (OP TO1, ISIN-kod SE
SE0017083561, orderboks-ID 242377) ska ges observationsstatus. 

On October 23, 2023, Oscar Properties Holding AB (the "Company") published a
press release with information that two lenders to the Company's subsidiaries
have cancelled secured loans amounting to approximately MSEK 2,100 for
immediate payment. The Company has entered into guarantee undertakings for
these loans. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's financial instruments may
be given observation status if there is uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the ordinary
shares (OP, ISIN code, SE0016278303, order book ID 99753), the preference
shares (OP PREF, ISIN code SE0016278311, order book ID 109238) and (OP PREFB,
ISIN code SE0016278329, order book ID 121882) and the subscription rights (OP
TO1, ISIN code SE0017083561, order book ID 242377) shall be given observation
status. 



För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB







Christine Malmberg                               
      Jenny Strandberg 

Head of Enforcement & Investigations                      
 Lead Regulatory Compliance
