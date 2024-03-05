Deltek Announces CEO Succession Plan

Bob Hughes named next Deltek President and CEO; Mike Corkery transitioning to full-time Roper Technologies operating Group Executive

HERNDON, Va., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that Bob Hughes will join Deltek as President and CEO to succeed Mike Corkery, Deltek's current President and CEO. Mike will transition to a full-time operating Group Executive role at Roper Technologies, Deltek's parent company, effective April 10, 2024.

Bob brings over 20 years of experience and a proven track record of success in enterprise software and has held various leadership positions at prominent software companies. He has consistently demonstrated strategic vision and a passion for driving innovation and customer success. Most recently, Bob was the Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at UKG, focused on developing and executing the company's strategic growth plan, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments, and global expansion to benefit customers worldwide. Before UKG, he spent several years at Blackbaud as Vice President of Corporate Development. Bob also served as a U.S. Navy submarine officer and is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

"I am honored and thrilled to join Deltek, a company that is consistently viewed as being one of the best places to work and has a remarkable history of delivering excellence to its customers," said Bob Hughes. "Together, with Roper's partnership, we will build on this strong foundation to serve and grow Deltek Project Nation."

"We are excited to welcome Bob as Deltek's new President and CEO," said Neil Hunn, Roper Technologies' President and CEO. "Bob leads from the front and is relentless in his pursuit of customer value delivery and employee development and engagement. This outstanding leadership and customer experience expertise will be invaluable in guiding Deltek in their continued growth and development."

"Serving as CEO of Deltek has been the honor of my professional career, and I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments to date," said Mike Corkery. "Since I joined Deltek in 2010, we have experienced tremendous growth driven by our incredible customers and outstanding team. I am confident Deltek will continue to excel with Bob at the helm."

As a full-time executive at Roper Technologies, Mike Corkery will provide coaching and guidance to several Roper businesses, including Deltek. "Focusing 100% of Mike's time on his operating Group Executive responsibilities is part of our long-term succession planning," said Neil Hunn. "These changes ensure a smooth leadership transition for Deltek while enabling continued strong performance across the business."

About Deltek

Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com.

Deltek Contact

Deltek Media Relations Team

press@Deltek.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/352355/4575996/deltek_logo_blue_spot_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deltek-announces-ceo-succession-plan-302079558.html