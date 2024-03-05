Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria to Begin Diabetes and Weight Loss Animal Study WEIGHT-A24-1

Multiple DehydraTECH-GLP-1 and DehydraTECH-CBD formulations to be tested

Chronic dosing over a 12-week treatment period

Will assess weight loss and blood glucose level control

Efficacy through possible brain absorption delivery enhancement to be assessed

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces details of an 8-week animal study WEIGHT-A24-1 (the "Study") to examine diabetes and weight loss effects of DehydraTECH-processed glucagon-like peptide 1 ("GLP-1") drugs and DehydraTECH-processed cannabidiol, alone and in combination.

The contract for the Study has been awarded to a third-party, Health Canada-licensed Canadian research laboratory. Manufacturing of the compositions for the first 8 of the 12 arms of the Study has already been completed, and those arms will commence as soon as the testing laboratory is able to do so, expected to begin within 45 days.

Detailed information of the 12 Study arms is as noted:

Group 1: DehydraTECH-CBD (composition "A")

Group 2: DehydraTECH-CBD (composition "B")

Group 3: DehydraTECH-CBD (composition "C")

Group 4: DehydraTECH-CBD (composition "D")

Group 5: DehydraTECH-GLP-1 (re-formulated Rybelsus® "E")

Group 6: DehydraTECH-GLP-1 (re-formulated Rybelsus® "F")

Group 7: DehydraTECH-GLP-1 (pure semaglutide "G")

Group 8: DehydraTECH-GLP-1 (pure liraglutide "H")

Group 9: Combination of one of E, F, or G and one of A, B, C, or D (TBD)

Group 10: Combination of H and one of A, B, C, or D (TBD)

Group 11: Vehicle (placebo) arm

Group 12: Positive control arm

Each arm of the Study will be dosed for an 8-week period following an acclimation period. During the Study, over 1,500 blood plasma samples will be collected from the total rat population of 72 animals for purposes of detailed pharmacokinetic drug delivery analyses. Body weight and blood glucose readings will be taken prior to Study start and at regular intervals during and at conclusion of the dosing period. Upon completion of the Study, brain tissue will be analysed to help determine whether DehydraTECH processing results in higher brain absorption than non-DehydraTECH arms, as Lexaria has evidenced numerous times in previous similar animal studies. LC-MS/MS and other techniques will be used to analyse samples. Also, the Study will allow examination of DehydraTECH-processed semaglutide with and without the salcaprozate sodium "SNAC" technology currently found within Rybelsus® tablets. We will be collecting and reporting interim results prior to the end of the Study.

Study arms 9 and 10 will have a later start-date due to some information outputs required from the other Study arms before they and study arms 11 and 12 can commence. The Company will provide an update when animal dosing has begun.

In previous animal research with two other molecules, including cannabidiol, Lexaria demonstrated through brain tissue examination that DehydraTECH processing can enable higher levels of drug delivery across the blood-brain-barrier and directly into brain tissue. It is unknown, today, whether DehydraTECH processing can deliver higher quantities of GLP-1 drugs into brain tissue, and Study WEIGHT-A24-1 is designed to answer that question in animals.

Recent research has indicated "that a small peptide GLP-1R agonist penetrates the brain and activates a subset of GLP-1R-expressing neurons in the arcuate nucleus to produce weight loss." Lexaria believes that, if it can evidence that DehydraTECH processing of GLP-1 drugs can enable greater penetration into brain tissue, then this may help to explain how the GLP-1 drug(s) powered by DehydraTECH may be more effective at enhancing beneficial outcomes such as weight loss and blood sugar control. In turn, this could also potentially allow for lower dosing and a concomitant reduction in adverse side effects.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 39 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

