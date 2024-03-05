Proactive Worldwide Honored as 'Best Research & Consulting Firm' in EMG Publishing's Global 100 2024

Global Recognition for Excellence: Proactive Worldwide Sets the Standard in Market Research and Consulting

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Proactive Worldwide, Inc. (PWW), a renowned leader in competitive market research and analysis, has been recognized as the "Best Research & Consulting Firm" in EMG Publishing's prestigious Global 100 compilation for 2024. This accolade is a testament to the firm's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the competitive intelligence industry.

Founded in 1995 by Gary Maag and David Kalinowski, PWW has evolved from a small-scale venture into a global powerhouse, delivering strategic insights to Fortune 1000 companies. With projects in over 62 countries and more than 2,190 projects in the past decade, PWW's influence spans across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

David Kalinowski, President and Co-Founder of Proactive Worldwide, expressed his gratitude: "This recognition by EMG Publishing is a remarkable milestone for us. It reflects our team's dedication to delivering actionable intelligence and strategic insights that empower our clients. Our journey, from humble beginnings to becoming a global leader, has been fueled by our passion for excellence and a commitment to delivering value."

EMG Publishing's feature article (page 52) about Proactive Worldwide highlighted the firm's exceptional journey and impact. "Proactive Worldwide has been a transformative influence in the business world. Their ethical integrity and relentless pursuit of excellence have not only distinguished them in their field but also established them as a benchmark for industry standards."

PWW's leadership philosophy, under the stewardship of Kalinowski, has been central to its success. With over three decades of experience, David has fostered a corporate culture of high performance, collaboration, fun, innovation, and a commitment to excellence. The firm's ethical practices, guided by its CI Bill of RightsSM and adherence to SCIP and client code of conduct guidelines, have further solidified its reputation as a beacon of integrity.

PWW's mission extends beyond market research. The firm's purpose is dedicated to enriching the fabric of people's lives, integrating corporate social responsibility into its business model. Initiatives like the annual "Proactive Day of Service" demonstrate PWW's commitment to community welfare.

As Proactive Worldwide continues to redefine global standards in market intelligence and decision support services, this recognition by EMG Publishing in their Global 100 2024 list is a significant acknowledgment of the firm's impactful journey and its role as a trusted ally in the market research and competitive analysis domain.

About Proactive Worldwide:

Proactive Worldwide (PWW) is a global specialty market research company exclusively focused on competitive analysis. We enable leading organizations worldwide to identify vulnerabilities, forecast market trends, and strategically navigate growth. Our approach is comprehensive-analyzing competitors, suppliers, customers, and regulatory landscapes through primary and secondary intelligence gathering. With a 29-year track record of success, PWW's custom methodology, skilled research and analysis teams, and in-house industry experts converge to deliver impactful insights that reveal hidden opportunities and critical challenges. Learn more at https://www.proactiveworldwide.com/.

