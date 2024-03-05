Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Kiliaro Group AB receives observation status (111/24)

Yesterday, on March 5, 2024, Kiliaro Group AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company was evaluating the conditions for a change of listing to Nordic Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Kiliaro Group AB (KILI, ISIN code SE0016275333, order book ID 234593) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB