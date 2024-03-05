Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
WKN: A3CRGJ | ISIN: SE0016275333 | Ticker-Symbol: 7XX
Frankfurt
05.03.24
13:48 Uhr
0,066 Euro
+0,009
+15,44 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KILIARO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KILIARO AB 5-Tage-Chart
05.03.2024 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Kiliaro Group AB receives observation status (111/24)

Yesterday, on March 5, 2024, Kiliaro Group AB (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that the Company was evaluating the conditions for a
change of listing to Nordic Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its
financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Kiliaro Group AB (KILI, ISIN code SE0016275333, order book ID 234593) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
