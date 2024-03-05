STEVENSON SEARCH PARTNERS RECEIVES INVESTMENT TO SPUR GROWTH AS A LEADING TALENT SOLUTIONS PROVIDER IN LIFE SCIENCES

Family-owned SixSibs Capital provides funding to meet the need for innovative talent during pivotal time in industry

FORT LEE, N.J. and LONDON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stevenson Search Partners, a global life sciences executive search firm, announced today that it received a significant long-term investment from SixSibs Capital, a Milwaukee-based family-owned private investment company, to advance its expansion into a total talent solution company for the global life sciences market.

Stevenson Search Partners is an established and trusted executive search advisor servicing the global biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical technology, contract research organization (CRO) and contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) sectors.

"Stevenson's long-term focus on quality, culture, diversity and partnership has been our driving force in providing leading-edge talent and services to our partners across the globe," said Adam Bloom, President, Stevenson Search Partners. "We are thrilled with the opportunity to build on our foundation and grow our business with the support and collaboration of SixSibs Capital. Our ability to scale our capabilities is an important next step in our commitment to supporting the remarkable life science professionals who are dedicated to advancing medicines and improving lives."

This new partnership comes during an important time as the life sciences industry faces an emergence of tech bio, precision medicine and digital developments with a rising demand for advancements in science technology and biopharma innovation. This increased need coupled with an aging population and a shortage of innovative, experienced life science executives is propelling the urgency to find and develop the best and brightest leaders.

"Our investment in Stevenson is timely and strategic, driven by the pressing call for innovation in the biopharma industry," said SixSibs Capital President and CEO Jack Wigdale. "With long-term healthcare spending on the rise and a need for skilled human resources, Stevenson's expertise in life sciences talent acquisition, combined with their deep network, positions them perfectly to meet this challenge. By providing additional investment in its people, process and technology, we aim to accelerate Stevenson's growth in executive search, empowering them to leverage advancements and meet the evolving needs of the industry."

With this investment and momentum, Stevenson Search Partners is positioned to grow in the U.S., United Kingdom and Europe. While maintaining its core values, the company aims to expand its services in talent development to continue to foster innovation and growth in the life sciences sector.

About Stevenson Search Partners

With more 40 years of experience, Stevenson Search Partners is a trusted executive search advisor servicing the global biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical technology, health technology and CRO/CDMO sectors, with offices in the U.S. and the U.K. Dedicated to finding executive talent who will drive innovation across the life sciences industry, Stevenson's expertise includes C-Suite, Research, Clinical, Development, Commercial Manufacturing and Corporate functions, and working with companies ranging from start-ups and academic spinouts to large pharma clients. Stevenson provides a unique collaborative, long-term approach to its clients with a global network and strategic talent mapping and pipelining, and competitive analysis services. Stevenson Search Partners is committed to actively supporting, strengthening and promoting diversity - to its clients, in its own organization, and across the life sciences ecosystem. For more information, visit stevensonsearch.com.

About SixSibs Capital

SixSibs Capital is a family-owned private investment company based in Milwaukee, WI. SixSibs focuses on buy-and-hold investment opportunities, leveraging its patient capital base to partner with management teams to execute their long-term growth plans. The team manages a diverse portfolio, including Private Equity, Venture Capital and Real Estate investments, to create long-term value for its investors and management teams.

