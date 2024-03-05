Equum Medical and Caregility to Highlight "Intelligent Telehealth Across the Enterprise" at HIMSS 2024

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Equum Medical, a leader in inpatient telehealth services, in partnership with Caregility, a top enterprise telehealth solutions provider, will demonstrate the future of healthcare at the HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, Florida, March 11-15, focusing on the "Intelligent Hospital Room of the Future."

At Caregility Booth #4121, Equum Medical will showcase its Acute Care Clinical Services Platform, an inpatient continuum-aligned suite of professional physician and nurse-based services delivering Multi-Specialty, Tele-ICU, Virtual Nursing, Virtual Sitter, and Telemetry capabilities. These offerings are designed to alleviate staffing pressures and improve patient flow through smart, flexible partnerships with hospitals and health systems responding to clinical workforce shortages. For the second consecutive year, "workforce challenges" were listed as the most pressing concern by US Hospital CEOs in the American College of Healthcare Executives annual survey, and Equum Medical's telehealth-enabled teams are designed to provide the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

Dr. Corey Scurlock, CEO of Equum Medical, emphasizes, "In today's healthcare landscape, facing staffing challenges and increasing patient demands, intelligent telehealth is not just an option; it's a necessity. Our services at Equum are tailored to ensure healthcare providers can deliver continuous, quality care efficiently. And our partnership with Caregility represents the power of synergy between technology and services organizations like Equum, where the customer benefits from the improved clinical integration and streamlined communication through the tight collaboration." Dr. Scurlock has previously published on such partnerships, namely the "Healthcare Flywheel Effect," in Forbes Business Council's author series.

Why This Matters

Burnout and shortages have disrupted the clinical workforce; Bain & Company's US Clinician Burnout Survey reported nearly 1 in 4 clinicians (25%) surveyed are considering switching careers and 40% lack resources to operate at full potential. The "Labordemic" of staffing shortages will continue which is driving hospitals to invest in technology to apply innovative strategies to respond. Exacerbating this situation is American Hospital Association reported data showing hospital patients are sicker and more medically complex than before the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to a rise in hospital average length of stay which drives up costs for labor, drugs and supplies, threatening the financial stability of hospitals around the country.

The Partnership Advantage: Uniting Technology and Staffing Services

UK-based Health Technology research firm Signify Research describes today's system demand for enterprise-wide telehealth solutions as a "Period of Renaissance" which has driven an expansion in offerings from platform and service vendors to respond with comprehensive, turnkey solutions. This integrated approach simplifies implementation, streamlines operations, and enables care model innovation, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and operational efficiency across healthcare settings. Paul Oliver, Chief Revenue Officer at Caregility, adds, "Our collaboration with Equum Medical exemplifies the power of integrating technology with clinical expertise. The Caregility Cloud platform enhances Equum's telehealth services, creating a robust, scalable solution for hospitals and health systems aiming for operational excellence and superior patient care."

"Intelligent Telehealth" refers to the use of advanced technologies and analytics in telehealth services to provide more personalized, efficient, and effective healthcare. It encompasses the integration of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics to enhance patient care, improve health outcomes, and optimize healthcare delivery. This approach enables healthcare providers to make informed decisions, tailor treatments to individual patient needs, and predict health trends, all while increasing access to care and reducing costs.

Together, Equum Medical and Caregility are setting a new standard for telehealth services, demonstrating the importance of intelligent solutions in addressing the complex challenges of modern healthcare.

For more information on how Equum Medical and Caregility are transforming healthcare delivery, visit us at HIMSS 2024, Booth #4121.

About Equum Medical: Equum Medical is a nationally recognized leader in acute telehealth services, committed to delivering innovative healthcare solutions that empower providers and improve patient outcomes. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and a pioneering approach to telehealth, Equum Medical continues to shape the future of healthcare delivery. Learn more at www.equummedical.com

About Caregility: Caregility (caregility.com) is a telehealth solution provider connecting care everywhere. Designated as the Best in KLAS® Virtual Care Platform (non-EMR) in 2021, 2022, and 2023, Caregility Cloud brings bedside care, virtual encounters, and AI capabilities together at the point of care. Doctors, nurses, and patients around the world rely on our intelligent telehealth edge devices and virtual nursing, observation, and engagement applications to enhance clinical insights, patient safety, and efficiency. Trusted by over 75 health systems, deployed in more than 1,000 hospitals, and supporting over 30,000 connected devices, Caregility is helping to transform healthcare delivery across inpatient and outpatient settings.

