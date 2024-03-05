Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced that Dr. Raj DasGupta, Electrovaya's CEO will be attending the following upcoming investor conferences in March:
Event: 36th Annual Roth Conference
Date: March 17-19, 2024
Location: The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA
Format: Presentation and 1x1's
For more information on the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Electrovaya's management, please contact your ROTH representative or visit www.roth.com/oc2024
Event: Piper Sandler 24th Annual Energy Conference
Date: March 18-20, 2024
Location: Waldorf Astoria, Las Vegas, NV
Format: 1x1 Meetings on Wed., March 20th
To schedule a 1x1 meeting, please contact your Piper Sandler representative.
Investor and Media Contact:
Jason Roy
Director, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
jroy@electrovaya.com
905-855-4618
Brett Maas
Hayden IR
elva@haydenir.com
646-536-7331
About Electrovaya Inc.
Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com.
