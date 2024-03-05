Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - BASMA Beauty officially launched in Sephora Canada marking a significant milestone for the brand. Since inception in 2021, BASMA Beauty is driven by creating products that are as unique and versatile as everyone's various (real) skin tones, undertones, and preferences. BASMA Beauty is a former participant in the Sephora Accelerate program that seeks to build a community of innovative and inspiring brand founders and champions founders who are people of colour. BASMA Beauty's launch in Sephora helps bring clean, skin tone-focused beauty to a passionate fan-base of Sephora customers.

Created by burn survivor turned skin expert, Basma Hameed's understanding of skin tones and makeup has been a life-long educational journey. As an infant, a kitchen accident left Hameed with third degree burns on her face. Turning to makeup at six years old to attempt to conceal her scar, Hameed developed a deep understanding of undertones, skin textures, and developing unique pigments. Dissatisfied with the limited shade ranges and cakey formulas of most makeup brands, Hameed took matters into her own hands. Thus, she pioneered the Scar Camouflage Procedure at age 17 which involves implanting skin tone pigments into scar tissue. Hameed later opened her first clinic in Toronto and a second in Beverly Hills. Throughout her career, Hameed developed thousands of skin tone pigments to suit different skin types, textures, and varied skin concerns and conditions for people around the world.

Born from this extensive knowledge and fueled by a desire to boost clients' confidence, BASMA Beauty was born. At its core, BASMA Beauty's products are created not only with people's skin tones in mind, but with their (real) skin journey, lifestyles, and skin types as key considerations. As a favourite of celebrity makeup artists and A-Listers, BASMA Beauty's must-have products have become a staple both within Hollywood and beyond.

For BASMA Beauty's first product launch, it was a natural choice to begin with The Foundation Stick. Available in 40 shades - the largest shade range of any stick foundation at Sephora - The Foundation Stick has become a viral sensation. After the success of The Foundation Stick, BASMA Beauty debuted The Cream Blush, a buttery-soft buildable cream blush that can double as a lip tint. By offering versatile products that align with the diverse needs of users, Sephora Canada's customers can embrace self-expression and let their inner beauty radiate.

"Seeing the impact that beauty-enhancing, skin tone-focused products can have, I am beyond excited to bring that same feeling to Sephora customers! Understanding the transformative power of beauty-enhancing products tailored to diverse skin tones and skin types that empower individuals is what guides BASMA Beauty. To collaborate with a retailer like Sephora Canada to celebrate individuality and foster confidence is a dream come true." - says Founder, Basma Hameed

BASMA Beauty is thrilled to contribute to the growing array of diverse and BIPOC-owned beauty brands at Sephora. BASMA Beauty is excited to continue working with Sephora creating space for brands representative of Sephora's diverse consumers within North America.

Beauty enthusiasts can indulge in The Foundation Stick exclusively online at Sephora Canada. The newly launched The Cream Blush is now available in all Sephora Canada locations and online at basmabeauty.com and sephora.com.





BASMA Beauty's newly launched The Cream Blush is available in shades Bubble Gum Pink, Mauve, Fushia, Peach, Burnt Orange, and Cherry Red.

About BASMA Beauty

Basma Hameed, a burn survivor and pioneer of the Scar Camouflage procedure, has dedicated her life to helping people feel their best - inside and out. For the last 20 years, she has treated thousands of people at her clinics, each with different skin types, tones, conditions, textures, life stories, and lifestyles. Basma combined her passion for helping people with her expertise in skin to launch BASMA Beauty, a cosmetics brand dedicated to creating makeup that looks good on (real) skin. BASMA Beauty develops formulas with not just skin tones in mind, but also skin journeys, skin types, lifestyles and all the things that determine when, why, and how people prefer their makeup to work.

