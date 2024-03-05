Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: STMP) (FSE: TMP2) ("Stamper" or the "Company") Is pleased to provide a spring corporate update from our President and CEO Bryson Goodwin.

Comments from President and CEO Bryson Goodwin;

Dear Valued Shareholders,

I would like to thank shareholders who redeemed their warrants and increased their individual share positions. The acceleration of those warrants was unfortunate, but a reflection of our continued success as a company and the markets general belief in our plans for expansion and Redonda's continued successes. The support demonstrated through those redemptions is appreciated and serves to fortify management and staff to continue with our efforts.

The impressive and endorsing results demonstrated at Redonda have management and advisors taking a committed approach to continued exploration and development. While open to possibilities, I am convinced that further in house development of this critically important asset is the best short term approach.

Financially the company is funded and secure. Our spring/summer exploration program is being quoted and reviewed. The program contemplated is fundable from reserves and should demonstrate results comparable to those shareholders are envisioning. In a gesture of good will, we are looking at opportunities to involve some students in building their geology ground experience. This is a new venture, and I am more than willing to embrace it given the right circumstances.

Copper Triumph: A Strategic Masterstroke!

In a testament to our commitment to thorough research and strategic decision-making, our recent venture into copper continues to prove impeccable timing. As the global discussion on imminent copper deficits intensifies, we find ourselves in a secure jurisdiction with high-grade exploration prospects, ensuring not only shareholder enrichment but also a well-funded and well-explored asset in the years to come. (For an example and details, see: https://financialpost.com/commodities/mining/world-copper-supply-suddenly-looking-scarce)

I approach this spring season with optimism and excitement. Things are going well for Stamper, and I anticipate a great and prosperous 2024.

Thank you for being an integral part of our journey. Here's to a year filled with success, growth, and prosperity!

Warm regards,

Bryson Goodwin CEO

About Redonda:

The project comprises 9 claims totalling 2746.46ha and is located 40km northeast of Campbell River, BC. Redonda is easily accessed with year-round regularly scheduled barge service out of Campbell River via Marinelink. Access from Redonda Bay is by 5km of recently upgraded logging road. Logging is ongoing and assures a well-maintained complex of forest service roads across the claims. Work proceeded in 2021 under a Letter of Support from the Klahoose First Nation within their Traditional Territory and Free Use Permit, Drill Permit and IP Exemption from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (EMLI).

The regional setting of the Redonda property is part of the Coast Suture Zone between the Wrangellia Terrane and the Coast Plutonic Complex. In the claims area, Early Cretaceous dioritic intrusive rocks of the Coast Plutonic Complex have been intruded by at least three later intrusive units, including a quartz plug, previously interpreted wide hornblende dike which is locally brecciated over its 600 meter exposed length and several smaller feldspar dikes which cut dioritic rocks near the southwest margin of the previously interpreted hornblende-rich body. Higher concentrations of copper-molybdenum mineralization are closely associated with the hornblende dike, particularly in areas where it has been brecciated. The geological setting of the mineralization on the Redonda mineral claims share a number of features similar to those observed at the OKover copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit located 34 km to the southeast, north of Powell River and the Gambier Copper deposit in Howe Sound.

About Stamper Oil & Gas

Stamper Oil & Gas Corp. (TSXV: STMP) is an "Energy Commodity Focused" resource company, seeking to acquire interests in mineral and/or oil & gas resource properties focused on energy creation, storage or delivery. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value by evaluating and developing future prospects into commercially viable assets.

