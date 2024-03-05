Art Share 002: Extension of the Offer Period

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (596/2014/EU).

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Luxembourg, 05 March 2024



Art Share 002 S.A. ("Art Share 002" or the "Company") wishes to announce a one-day extension to 6 March 2024, of its previously announced offer period (5 March 2024) in relation to the private placement of up to 550,000 class B shares of Art Share 002 (the "Class B Shares" or the "Offered Shares") (the "Offering") and the confirmation of the aggregate EUR price equivalent for the Offered Shares. As a result, delivery of the Offered Shares against payment of the offer price is expected to take place on 8 March 2024 and the admission and trading is maintained as of 8 March 2024.

For questions, orders and requests for assistance in connection with the operation we direct you to:

Zeus Capital Limited: Ben Robertson ben.robertson@zeuscapital.co.uk (mailto:ben.robertson@zeuscapital.co.uk)

(mailto:ben.robertson@zeuscapital.co.uk) InCore Bank AG: Volkan Sirer trading@incorebank.ch (mailto:trading@incorebank.ch)

For more information on the Offering, please consult the preliminary offering memorandum relating to the Offering here,

About Art Share 002 S.A.

Art Share 002 is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended. It has been set-up to issue shares, tracking the economic risk associated with the artwork, Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, by Francis Bacon (the "Artwork") and any other associated risk within the meaning of article 53 of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended, financed inter alia by the issuance of the Class B Shares.

Art Share 002 was established to facilitate fractional investment in the Artwork through the issuance of the Class B Shares (i.e., undertaking a securitisation transaction of the Artwork).

The principal activity of Art Share 002 is to hold and securitise the Artwork, as well as assuming risks, existing or future, relating to the holding of the Artwork. Its principal activities to date have been limited to organisational activities, including entering into certain agreements (i) for the acquisition of the Artwork and (ii) those necessary for the preparation and execution of the Offering, it's admission and listing on the ARTEX Stock Exchange.

Art Share 002 is managed by a board of directors consisting of Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

Contact Information:

Press contacts

France and Global

Aliénor Miens | Alienor.miens@margie.fr| +33| +33 (0)6 11 84 34 92

For investor inquiries, please contact: investor-relations@artshare002.com

PR03/2024