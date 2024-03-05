Yum! Brands: How I Got Here: Scott Mezvinsky

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / Yum! Brands



In the HowIGotHere series, you'll read about the career paths of some of the world-renowned leaders at Yum! Brands. Learn more about Scott Mezvinsky, Taco Bell President of North America & International, in this installment.

EDUCATION

Bettendorf High School Bettendorf, Iowa, United States (1989 - 1993)

Southern Methodist University Bachelor of Business Administration, Accounting Dallas, Texas, United States (1993 - 1997)

University of Chicago, Booth School of Business Master of Business Administration Chicago, Illinois, United States (2002 - 2004)



If we were to interview your teachers, what would they say about you?

I wasn't a very focused student, and school always seemed like a chore. A few teachers would probably be very surprised that I made it all the way through graduate school!

What did you want to be when you grew up?

My dad was a tax accountant, so I majored in it in college, and my first job after graduating was in accounting. But I quickly realized being an accountant was not for me!

WORK

First Job: Starting at age 16 and through college, I worked as a McDonald's team member. That job had a big impact on me and is a big reason why I decided to join Yum! after business school.

McDonald's, Dallas, Texas

1991-1997: Team Member

1991-1997: Team Member Deere & Company, Moline, Illinois

1997-2002: Accountant

1997-2002: Accountant KFC, Louisville, Kentucky

2004-2005: Senior Analyst, Strategic Planning

2005-2006: Associate Manager, Sales Forecasting

2006-2007: Manager, Sales Forecasting

2007-2008: Senior Manager, Financial Planning

2004-2005: Senior Analyst, Strategic Planning 2005-2006: Associate Manager, Sales Forecasting 2006-2007: Manager, Sales Forecasting 2007-2008: Senior Manager, Financial Planning Yum! Restaurants International, Plano, Texas

2008-2010: Director, Strategic Planning

2010-2011: Director, Strategic Planning/M&A

2008-2010: Director, Strategic Planning 2010-2011: Director, Strategic Planning/M&A Yum! Brands Russia, Moscow, Russia

2011-2014: Chief Development Officer

2011-2014: Chief Development Officer KFC Latin America & Caribbean, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

2014-2016: Chief Development Officer

2016-2018: Vice President, Development & Operations

2014-2016: Chief Development Officer 2016-2018: Vice President, Development & Operations KFC Iberia, Madrid, Spain

2018-2021: General Manager

2018-2021: General Manager Taco Bell, Irvine, California

2021-2023: Chief Strategy & Financial Officer

2023: Managing Director, North America

2023: President, North America

2023 - present: President, North America & International

Do you believe in work/life balance?

I love what I do and am motivated every day to come into work. I'm fueled by the challenges we face and working with others to help move the business forward. Because of this, work is a bit of an adrenaline rush, and I probably appear "on" too much. There are pros and cons to being able to do so much of my job with only an iPhone, but one of those pros is the flexibility it provides me to be able to do things for my family or personally while also remaining connected.

What moments, or who, in your life influenced the way you work?

Leading Development for an International Market

The biggest impact on my career happened when I led development for Yum! in a large international market. Moving overseas and leading a team in a function where I had little experience was by far the biggest, but also most rewarding, challenge of my career and life. There were days where I questioned my own abilities and my decision to take on the role, but the team was incredibly supportive. I was pushed beyond my comfort zone and collaborated with a driven team. I've always tried to carry this forward with me on each team I've been part of.

Mentored by Martin Shuker

In my first year as a general manager in Europe, I worked with a legend in the KFC system, Martin Shuker. I was particularly lucky to have that time and guidance from Martin as it was his last year before retiring from a long, illustrious career with Yum!. I absorbed a lot from Martin, like the importance of investing in the development of your team and an unwavering commitment to excellence in all aspects of the business.

What is the best piece of advice that you've been given?

The best advice I received was from Martin Shuker in my time with KFC Europe. He told me to have strong opinions that are held lightly, which means having a balanced approach to your beliefs, and embracing continuous learning and personal growth.

HOW DO YOU DO IT?

I've learned over the years that the power and joy of winning is universal. When teams get aligned around a clear vision and see winning results, they are capable of producing far more than even the highest expectations.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Yum! Brands

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands

View the original press release on accesswire.com