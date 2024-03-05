Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
WKN: A0DKMP | ISIN: DK0010307958 | Ticker-Symbol: JYS1
Frankfurt
05.03.24
09:33 Uhr
75,02 Euro
+0,04
+0,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JYSKE BANK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,7675,0416:06
74,8074,9816:06
GlobeNewswire
05.03.2024 | 15:58
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No adjustment due to dividend in Jyske Bank (61/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Jyske Bank A/S
(Jyske Bank) published on February 27, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Board of Directors of Jyske Bank has proposed that the Annual General
Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 21, 2024, decides on a dividend of DKK 7.78
per share. This is based on solid capital position and favourable development
in the financial markets. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets confirm that a
re-calculation of options and regular futures in Jyske Bank (JYSK) will not be
carried out. 

Due to the large number of questions about this case, Nasdaq Derivatives
Markets decided to send out this notice. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets want to
highlight that is an exception from normal procedures where a notice is sent
out when there is no adjustment. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire
