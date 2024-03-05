NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No adjustment due to dividend in Jyske Bank (61/24)

The following information is based on the press release from Jyske Bank A/S (Jyske Bank) published on February 27, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Jyske Bank has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 21, 2024, decides on a dividend of DKK 7.78 per share. This is based on solid capital position and favourable development in the financial markets. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets confirm that a re-calculation of options and regular futures in Jyske Bank (JYSK) will not be carried out. Due to the large number of questions about this case, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets decided to send out this notice. Nasdaq Derivatives Markets want to highlight that is an exception from normal procedures where a notice is sent out when there is no adjustment. For contact information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1201334