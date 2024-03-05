Regulatory News:

Orano has signed a contract with the Czech electric utility CEZ, a.s., for the supply of uranium enrichment services. The enriched uranium, once transformed into fuel, will be used in its Dukovany nuclear power plant. The signing took place today during a trip by the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, to the Czech Republic to strengthen bilateral cooperation, particularly in civil nuclear power.

After another major long-term agreement on conversion and enrichment services signed late 2023 for the Temelin nuclear power plant, this new contract allows CEZ to secure its supply of nuclear fuel in Europe and contributes to strengthening Orano's position on the European market for front end products and services.

"We are pleased to extend our long-lasting cooperation with our historic customer CEZ. This contract is a renewed and robust proof of confidence from our Czech client in the know-how and reliability of Orano," declared Nicolas Maes Orano's CEO.

"Securing a Western supplier of uranium enrichment services for Dukovany is not only an important step for the Czech energy industry, but also for the entire Czech Republic. This significantly further strengthens energy security," says Daniel Beneš Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the CEZ Group.

CEZ, one of Europe's leading energy producers, operates six nuclear reactors (at the two sites of Dukovany and Temelin) which supply 36% of the Czech Republic's electricity needs. The Czech government plans a vast nuclear program with the construction of new units over the next decade.

