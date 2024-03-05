Serve You Rx Joins Forces With Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company to Enhance Prescription Affordability for Members

Independent PBM Provides Clients With Flexible Ways to Boost Prescription Affordability

With flexibility and adaptability central to Serve You Rx's identity, the company actively seeks solutions that fuel positive change for its clients and their members. Cost Plus Drugs' innovative prescription pricing model aligns with Serve You Rx's core values of transparency and quality.

Serve You Rx clients can opt in to making Cost Plus Drugs' transparent prices available through their pharmacy benefit plans. Members enrolled in participating plans can easily compare Cost Plus Drugs' prices to alternatives via Serve You Rx's mobile-friendly portal, in the physician's office through Serve You Rx's ConfirmRx product or on the Cost Plus Drugs website.

"Our flexibility and consultative approach allow us to say 'yes' to partnerships that benefit our clients," said Justin Jasniewski, CEO of Serve You Rx. "We're excited to collaborate with Cost Plus Drugs and utilize their disruptive prescription drug model to create greater value for our members."

With clients and members at the heart of Serve You Rx's decisions, this alliance demonstrates the company's adaptability in action and ability to drive positive change. As Serve You Rx continues exploring aligned partnerships, it maintains a focus on fulfilling its unwavering commitment to flexibility, quality, and client-centricity.

"We are excited to join forces with a like-minded company such as Serve You Rx," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company. "At Cost Plus Drugs, we are committed to revolutionizing the pharmaceutical landscape through transparent drug pricing, and working with Serve You Rx aligns seamlessly with our mission. Together, we are ensuring affordability, accessibility, and clarity in medication costs, empowering individuals to make informed choices about their health and well-being."

About Serve You Rx ?

Serve You Rx is a full-service pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) with unquestionable flexibility and an unwavering commitment to doing what's best for its clients. With a fervent focus on those it serves, including insurance brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, and their clients, Serve You Rx delivers exceptional service and tailored, cost-effective benefit solutions. Independent and privately held for over 37 years, Serve You Rx can implement new groups in 30 days or less and say "yes" to a wide variety of viable solutions. Known for its adaptability, quality, and client-centricity, Serve You Rx aims to be a benchmark for better client service.

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, PBC (Cost Plus Drugs) aims to fundamentally change the way the pharmaceutical industry operates. As a public-benefit corporation, its social mission of improving public health is just as important as the bottom line. Cost Plus Drugs transparently charges a standard markup on every drug it sells. The costplusdrugs.com online pharmacy launched in January 2022 now carries over 2,300 prescription products, delivered by mail to thousands of happy customers every day. Customers can also go to participating retail pharmacies to receive Cost Plus Drugs pricing through the Team Cuban Card. Cost Plus Drugs is working with health plans, managed-care organizations, pharmacy benefits managers (PBMs) and self-insured employers to bring these same savings to employer-sponsored benefit plans nationwide.

