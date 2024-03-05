Dedham, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - AliMed, Inc., a Massachusetts-based medical supply manufacturer and distributor, announced today the launch of its proprietary line of radiation protection garments to address increasing supply chain challenges impacting the market. This line, featuring Grab 'n Go Aprons, Perfect Fit Aprons, and coordinating thyroid shields, is now exclusively manufactured by AliMed, marking the company's debut in the radiation protection manufacturing space.

With healthcare organizations facing unreliable sourcing options, poor-quality manufacturing, and long lead times, demand for high-quality, reliable radiation protection garments has intensified. As a long-time medical products manufacturer, AliMed has responded by taking ownership of the manufacturing and distribution processes of its branded radiation protection line to combat third-party quality issues and roadblocks that have led to customer dissatisfaction.

"By vertically integrating, we now control the entire process, from the initial design to the moment it reaches our customers' hands," said Buck Thompson, Business Development Manager of Radiation Products at AliMed. "This shift allows us to put the needs of our customers front and center, ultimately providing higher caliber products and timely delivery for clinicians relying on these critical products to do their job safely."

To confront broader concerns about product consistency and dependability in the radiation protection market, AliMed has implemented a satisfaction guarantee with every apron. "Our goal is to restore confidence in the market," said Jeff Hastings, AliMed's Sr. Vice President of Commercial Growth and Development. "This guarantee underscores our commitment to excellence while exceeding the high standards our customers expect."

Building on this commitment, AliMed has rolled out several key quality enhancements. These include stain-resistant and fluid-proof fabrics for improved durability and easier maintenance, body-specific sizing for a more precise fit and optimal protection for all clinicians, and a cloud-based digital tracking system that allows global inventory and inspection history management. Additionally, all garments are made in the United States and TAA-compliant to meet federal government purchasing requirements.

The initial launch introduces two popular apron styles with optional coordinating thyroid shields: a Flex Weight Reliever Apron offering front protection and a Vest and Kilt providing full front and back protection. These aprons are available with lead or lead-free core protective materials and come in AliMed's quick-ship Grab 'n Go option or customizable Perfect Fit model, featuring tailored-fit sizing with multiple colors, exclusive prints, and complimentary monogramming and embroidery designs for a personalized look.

AliMed will be expanding manufacturing at its Alabama-based facility later this year to introduce more styles and meet growing demand. "We are gearing up to broaden our offering to ensure we continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers," Thompson added.

Contact a local sales representative to view a product sample or visit AliMed.com/radiation-protection-resources to learn more about AliMed's new radiation protection products and resources.

New AliMed Radiation Protection Aprons are now exclusively manufactured by AliMed, marking the company's debut in the radiation protection manufacturing space.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10360/200336_7d5021baf44d49f0_001full.jpg

About AliMed

AliMed, Inc. manufactures and distributes acute and post-acute medical products and devices. For over 50 years, AliMed has innovated to deliver flexible supply chain solutions with superior service and products focused on improving clinician safety and enabling caregivers to achieve positive patient experiences that drive better outcomes.

###

CONTACT:

Amy Fontaine

Marketing Communications

afontaine@alimed.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/200336

SOURCE: AliMed, Inc.