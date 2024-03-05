Anywhere365® appoints new CEO Will Blench

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anywhere365®, a global leader in Enterprise Dialogue Management software and a pioneer in customer service technology, announces Will Blench as its new Chief Executive Officer. He succeeds Enrico Karsten, who has served the company with distinction for three years.

Will Blench, a member of Anywhere365's Board of Directors since April 2020, has served as VP of Microsoft's Enterprise division in Europe, the Middle East and Africa since 2018. He has a proven track record of operational excellence and scaling Enterprise Software businesses across senior leadership roles at several leading global software companies, including Unit4 (Chief Sales Officer), VMware (MD EMEA and APJ), and Openwave Systems (VP & GM EMEA).

A new chapter for Anywhere365

"We thank Enrico for his dedication and are thrilled to welcome Will as our new CEO. His extensive experience and visionary leadership make him well-equipped to lead Anywhere365 into a new phase of growth and innovation, strengthening our position as the global leader in Enterprise Dialogue Management", said Gijs Geurts, Founder and Non-Executive Director.

"At Anywhere365, we envision a future where every customer feels heard, understood, and valued. Anywhere365 is the trusted partner in delivering exceptional customer experiences, enhanced customer engagement, efficient workforce collaboration, AI driven insights, and full omni-channel service experience. I am excited to lead the next chapter of Anywhere365's journey as we continue to set the bar on innovation", said Will Blench, CEO, Anywhere365.

This announcement follows significant strides in recent months. Through the successful acquisition in February 2024 of Deepdesk, a leading provider of AI Assistant technology, Anywhere365 has deepened its AI proposition and enhanced its Dialogue Management offering, underscoring its commitment to growing its AI proposition.

Will Blench officially assumed the CEO role on March 4, 2024. Enrico Karsten will work with him to facilitate a seamless transition period.

About Anywhere365

Anywhere365 is a leading provider of Enterprise Dialogue Management solutions and enhances customer interactions using AI intelligence. Integrated within Microsoft Teams, Azure, and all CRM platforms, Anywhere365 offers compliance, productivity, and efficiency. Their award-winning products are trusted by over 2,000 global customers. Anywhere365 maintains regional offices across all continents. For more information, please visit www.anywhere365.io .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2355036/Anywhere365.jpg

