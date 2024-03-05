Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Explodiert nach dem Goldpreis-Ausbruch jetzt auch Silber?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
05.03.2024 | 16:34
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission procedure for bonds of Sun Finance Treasury Limited initiated

Nasdaq Riga on March 5, 2024 received application from Sun Finance Treasury
Limited requesting admission to trading of bonds on Nasdaq Riga First North
Bond list: 

  ISIN   Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date
LV0000802692   1 000    27 000 000   EUR   30.11.2026 

Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on admission to trading will be made
public immediately after it has been made. 

Attached: Sun Finance Treasury Limited Terms of the Notes Issue and additional
disclosures according to First North rules. 


Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1201345
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.